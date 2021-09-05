What Nick Saban said after Utahn Cameron Latu’s 2-TD performance for Alabama vs. Miami
The Alabama Crimson Tide showed why they’re ranked No. 1 in the country on Saturday in their 2021 season opener, and a Utahn played a big role in that. In the Crimson Tide’s 44-13 win over the 14th-ranked Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta, former Olympus High star Cameron Latu caught two touchdowns at tight end in the second quarter — one from 9 yards out and the other from 25 — as Alabama opened up a 27-0 lead.www.deseret.com
