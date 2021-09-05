What Nick Saban said after Utahn Cameron Latu’s 2-TD performance for Alabama vs. Miami

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, now 69 years old, has every accolade a college coach can dream of and more. Saban holds a 170-23 record at Alabama, he’s won eight SEC West titles (and seven SEC championships), he’s claimed seven national championships with the Crimson Tide (and one more with LSU), he’s produced three Alabama Heisman Trophy winners, he’s produced 41 consensus All-Americans in Tuscaloosa and has turned Alabama into a titan of the college football world, having been ranked No. 1 in national polls for all or part of every season since 2008.