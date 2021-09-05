CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bladen Journal

Norris awarded scholarship at N.C. State from Chemours

By Bladen Journal
Posted by 
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PejGR_0bmyP1fX00

FAYETTEVILLE — Nick Norris of Bladenboro has been awarded one of five scholarships from Chemours.

The our-year renewable scholarship of $10,000 per year for academic studies at N.C. State University is part of the chemical company’s Future of Chemistry Scholarship program — “a campaign to deliver scholarships to talented, high-potential young people who live in communities where the company operates around the world, and who will go on to study a STEM-related field in college,” a release says.

Norris plans to study industrial engineering with a minor in mechanical engineering.

Other award winners were Nicholas Fonseca of Eastover, Jason Nobles of Fayetteville, Madison Jordan of Fayetteville, and Kelsie Rouse of Fayetteville.

Comments / 0

Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

971
Followers
982
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#N C State University#Bladenboro#N C State University
Related
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

9/11 events in Bladen County

The following is a partial list of events happening in Bladen County related to the 20th anniversary of 9/11. • Through Wednesday: Bladen Community College welcomes the public to come to its Dublin campus for commemorative Walk to Remember. It begins at the Page Student Resources Center, or library, by the flag, winds through campus, and returns to the flag. There are spots along the path with signs, and opportunities for reflection. There’s a tree in place, ready for tied notes.
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Dynopar aims to reuse building in Elizabethtown, create addtional 41-plus jobs

ELIZABETHTOWN — Dynapar Corp., a customized systems solutions company, is looking to add more than three dozen jobs here paying average annual salary of $55,000. Bladen County commissioners on Tuesday, in regular session, formally adopted a resolution in support of an application for the state’s Building Reuse Program and its One NC Program grant funding. Chuck Heustess, director of economic development for the county, said the positions would include assembly and engineering jobs.
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Lumber River COG earns three national awards

PEMBROKE — Three awards were presented recently to the Lumber River Council of Governments. The COG, as it is commonly known, represents Bladen, Robeson, Scotland, Hoke and Richmond counties. The awards were from the National Association of Development Organizations. The Lumber River COG was awarded NADO Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Awards...
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Coronavirus: August deaths at 16, cases near 1,000

ELIZABETHTOWN — Three fatalities were recorded Thursday, and another Monday in coronavirus reports from the Bladen County Health Department. The deaths pushed the August total to 16, the total since June 21 to 30, and the total since the pandemic began to 72. There have been 948 positive tests recorded this month, far eclipsing the previous record of 765 in January. There have been 716 recoveries this month.
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

NCHSAA looks like it will survive, but via different oversight

CHAPEL HILL — The association that has governed public high school athletics for better than 100 years apparently will survive. Lawmakers in Raleigh previously proposed legislation to replace the N.C. High School Athletic Association with a newly created N.C. Interscholastic Athletic Commission and the state Board of Education. The latter would handle eligibility and safety; the former would handle the rest, to include rules, championships, officiating, etc.
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

McLaughlin honored with family scholarship, headed to Fayetteville State

ELIZABETHTOWN — Jonae Nakole McLaughlin has received the Lester Leroy McLaughlin Memorial Scholarship, one of six for the East Bladen High School graduate. This scholarship was created by his siblings and niece in memory of him. A release from the family says he “loved God, his family and friends. He said, ‘If you want to be successful, get your education and a good job.’”

Comments / 0

Community Policy