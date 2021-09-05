Norris awarded scholarship at N.C. State from Chemours

FAYETTEVILLE — Nick Norris of Bladenboro has been awarded one of five scholarships from Chemours.

The our-year renewable scholarship of $10,000 per year for academic studies at N.C. State University is part of the chemical company’s Future of Chemistry Scholarship program — “a campaign to deliver scholarships to talented, high-potential young people who live in communities where the company operates around the world, and who will go on to study a STEM-related field in college,” a release says.

Norris plans to study industrial engineering with a minor in mechanical engineering.

Other award winners were Nicholas Fonseca of Eastover, Jason Nobles of Fayetteville, Madison Jordan of Fayetteville, and Kelsie Rouse of Fayetteville.