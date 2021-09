Pádraig Harrington has placed such emphasis on form with a view to Sunday’s European Ryder Cup wildcard selections that a Wentworth 67 from Justin Rose was timely. Rose remains one of the players involved in a scrap for a captain’s pick, with the PGA Championship providing the final opportunity for players to impress Harrington. Rose is five under for the tournament and quickly one up on his fellow Ryder Cup hopefuls.