Claire Rehfuss not only became the latest casualty of the Cookout on Thursday’s “Big Brother 23,” getting evicted 4-1 over Xavier, but she went out on the HOH of her closest ally, Tiffany. After Alyssa won Veto, Tiff had no choice but to renom Claire to protect the Cookout, explaining to her that she did not want to be responsible for sending out a Black person. Claire “gets it” and put forth a good campaign to stay, which we all knew would be futile. But that didn’t stop her from calling out X, and really the other houseguests, in her eviction...