Twins coach Evers to retire at end of season

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Bill Evers took his place on the dugout rail for Saturday's matchup between the Twins and Rays, he stood next to one of the big league managers who had grown from his influence and across the diamond from another. Neither Twins manager Rocco Baldelli nor Rays manager Kevin Cash...

