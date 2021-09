Of the 13 pitchers on the Twins active roster Sunday morning, only five were on 40-man rosters at the start of the season. That is a nasty attrition rate. Kenta Maeda is to have surgery in Dallas on Wednesday. When he goes under, he won’t know exactly what the surgeon is going to do — it depends on what the doc finds when he opens the Japanese right-hander’s elbow — but there’s a pretty good chance that the outcome will be ligament replacement surgery. And that would take Maeda out of the 2022 season.