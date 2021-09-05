CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Moments surprises die-hard Packers fan at Mobile Christian game

By Lee Peck
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A huge surprise underneath the Friday night lights of Mobile Christian's big game.

Magic Moments -- surprising a 16-year-old boy with a brain tumor and die-hard Packers fan with a trip to see his beloved team play on Christmas Day!

The "Magic Moment" came as a huge surprise for Christian before the start of the Mobile Christian High School Football Game. Christian was the designated Honorary Captain before the game begins. Once on the field -- he was surprised with his big trip.

In June of 2019, Christian and his parents were told the devastating news that he was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a brain tumor. He has undergone different treatments, including chemotherapy, for over two years now. According to his mother, Christian has been a Green Bay Packers fan for as long as anyone can remember.

Magic Moments was founded in 1984 with the sole purpose of providing happiness to children throughout the state of Alabama who are diagnosed with chronic life-threatening illnesses.

Magic Moments is the only wish-granting organization dedicated solely to the children of Alabama. To date Magic Moments has provided over 5,000 magic moments for children in all 67 counties of Alabama. Not only does Magic Moments provide children with non-medical opportunities such as a family trip to Disney World, meeting a celebrity of choice, or going on a shopping spree.

