Tennis

Rogers stuns No. 1 ranked Barty to reach 4th round of US Open

By The Associated Press
theScore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Shelby Rogers lingered on the court and panned her phone around at the fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium for a snapshot souvenir of the scene after she beat Ash Barty for the first time. Not just at the U.S. Open. Ever. Rogers was winless in five...

