Sports

Complete failure by Tony Elliott

 6 days ago

No upgrades to the offense or adjustments built in. Route tree is outdated and playcalling is vanilla and scared.

#Tigerpulse
Sports
Clemson OC Tony Elliott discusses impact of 'trade secrets' with Derion Kendrick at Georgia

One of the Xs and Os wrinkles of the game in Charlotte this week between Georgia and Clemson is transfer defensive back Derion Kendrick, who now plays for Georgia. Coaches from both sides have been asked about the need, or value, of changing sides, or getting inside information for Georgia on Clemson’s personnel. Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was the latest coach to weigh in on the possibility of adjusting to what Kendrick might share with his new Georgia teammates and coaches.
Re: Yes, Tony Elliott deserves the blame for the

At a more fundamental level our offensive identity has slowly gone away since Morris (gasp!) left. I'm really not sure what we are anymore. I think talent, QB, RB, WR, masked this for many years and it was also a slow process. We had no identity before Morris. He brought...
If only the Offensive line fell under Tony Elliott

Man, he'd get it fixed in a jif. Re: Somebody provide a logical reason Elliot should be coaching on monday. It'll be fine. We will blow out Cupcake U next game and then hear about how all our problems have been corrected. Only difference this year is that we got exposed in the first game, instead of the last one. Its easier to blow smoke about "improvement" or "growth" when you are dominating nobodies all season. This game makes it clear, at least on one side of the ball,that all that talk is BS and we are more inept than ever.
Elliott should resign.

At total no show by Clemson offense. Embarrassing. Thanks Tony. Dabo needs to step up and fix this tonight . Caldwell needs to retire…We need a reset and make this a rebuilding year.
Coach Speak: Tony Elliott and Brent Venables

"I know, there were a couple of situations, in particular, the first sack when we were backed up, once we saw it on the replay-- we needed to step up in the pocket. That's tough on the left tackle when you slide outside of the pocket. So they're going to be a couple of those situations, and then some are going to be on myself from a situational standpoint-- trying to be aggressive, or some on third-and-long trying to go see if we can get a conversion. It's gonna be a combination of the quarterback doing a better job of stepping up in the pocket, guys winning their one-on-one matchups upfront, and then then myself, put them in a better situation."
Tony Elliott previews Clemson’s matchup vs. Georgia

CLEMSON — On Monday, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott met the media to preview Clemson's matchup with Georgia on Saturday. The primary takeaways are below. “Yeah, they're big. They're very well-coached. They play different techniques; for a guy to be a two-gapper then become a one-gap guy in a 4-3 defense, they do a good job with that. They play well with their hands. They communicate. They play with great effort. If they get you in long yardage they really stress you with all the twist-game that they have. They’re very sound. They’ve got depth. Man they can keep running guys out there and there is no drop-off. Everybody knows about (Jordan Davis) and (Devonte Wyatt), but (Jalen Carter) comes in there and does a really good job. (Tramel Walthour) comes in at d-end and does a really good job. You have Nakobe Dean and Adam Anderson coming off the edge. They can be powerful at the point of attack, but they also have speed at the boundary edge.”
Chase Elliott

I told you guys not to worry about Gameday picking a famous Georgia Alum as guest picker that it would be a basketball player or NASCAR driver. Being from Dawsonville, he might be a dawg though.
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott on social media attacks: 'It hurts'

CLEMSON -- Social media’s toxicity is potent in college football. Clemson lost its season opener, 10-3, Saturday night against fifth-ranked Georgia, and it triggered what coach Dabo Swinney has called “thumb gangsters” to emerge from the dark alleys of the Internet and fire off some shots. Never mind that Clemson...
Clemson football: It seems Tony Elliott still doesn’t get it

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott talks with tight ends during practice on Aug. 12. Clemson Football Practice August 12. Tony Elliott has heard quite the earful from Clemson football fans following an abysmal offensive showing against the Georgia Bulldogs this past weekend in Charlotte. Elliott shared with the media on...
Tony Elliott reveals what he would have changed against Georgia

Clemson's offense didn't live up to expectations in the Tigers' 10-3 loss to Georgia, a game where neither team scored an offensive touchdown. And Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said it was time to get back to work. "I know I've already got the Twitter fingers sending me hate mail...
Rick Wells: Loyal teammate, patient worker and a touchdown scorer

Rick Wells’ college career is a classic story of perseverance, loyalty and, eventually, triumph. The wide receiver from Jacksonville was one of Jim McElwain’s first commits at Florida, but his career couldn’t have gotten off to much worse of a start. He didn’t play at all in either 2016 or...
Hot Take on Ted Roof

He has improved this defense and his influence as an analyst has been of great help to Venables and the rest of our defensive coaches .

