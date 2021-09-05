Complete failure by Tony Elliott

CLEMSON — On Monday, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott met the media to preview Clemson's matchup with Georgia on Saturday. The primary takeaways are below. “Yeah, they're big. They're very well-coached. They play different techniques; for a guy to be a two-gapper then become a one-gap guy in a 4-3 defense, they do a good job with that. They play well with their hands. They communicate. They play with great effort. If they get you in long yardage they really stress you with all the twist-game that they have. They’re very sound. They’ve got depth. Man they can keep running guys out there and there is no drop-off. Everybody knows about (Jordan Davis) and (Devonte Wyatt), but (Jalen Carter) comes in there and does a really good job. (Tramel Walthour) comes in at d-end and does a really good job. You have Nakobe Dean and Adam Anderson coming off the edge. They can be powerful at the point of attack, but they also have speed at the boundary edge.”