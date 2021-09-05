CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Dennis Rodman Reveals Why He Doesn’t Like Watching The NBA

By Alek Arend
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NBA has evolved into a game of finesse and elite shooting over the years. NBA legend Dennis Rodman isn’t a fan of the change. Rodman played in a basketball era built on toughness. He himself made a career on outfighting the opponent and willing them into submission. Unfortunately, his play wouldn’t be tolerated for a second in today’s NBA, and that’s the biggest reason why Rodman doesn’t even watch today’s game.

thespun.com

Comments / 1

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
201K+
Followers
36K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Dennis Rodman
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Full Send
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAComplex

Dennis Rodman’s Infamous Trip to Vegas During the NBA Finals Is Being Made Into a Movie

Lionsgate has acquired the rights to the spec script 48 Hours in Vegas, according to Deadline. The movie will be inspired by Dennis Rodman’s infamous adventures in Sin City, this time taking place during the 1998 NBA Finals (more on that in a second) that he was actively participating in as a member of the Chicago Bulls. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are producing.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Phil Jackson's All-Time Team Vs. Pat Riley's All-Time Team: The Duel Of Two Legendary Coaches

Alongside Hall of Famer Red Auerbach and future Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich, the two greatest coaches in NBA history that immediately come to mind are Phil Jackson and Pat Riley. They both coached the Los Angeles Lakers, and have had some of the best players ever on their teams. Phil Jackson won 11 NBA championships as a coach, including 6 with the Bulls and 5 with the Lakers. Having the luxury of coaching Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal certainly helped him achieve these extraordinary accolades. Phil Jackson was also an executive for the New York Knicks, where he had one of the greatest scorers ever in Carmelo Anthony.
NBAVulture

Dennis Rodman’s 1998 NBA Finals Debauchery Gets Film, 48 Hours in Vegas

Dennis Rodman is finally getting the movie-star treatment his outfits deserve. 48 Hours in Vegas, produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller for Lionsgate, will recap the basketball legend’s two-day romp through Las Vegas right in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals. “Dennis refused to follow the herd,” Lord and Miller said in a statement exclusive to Deadline. “That is what made him a target and it’s also what made him a star. His weekend in Las Vegas is full of fun and hijinks but it is also full of important questions about the way public figures, and workers are treated, especially when their individuality is expressed so vividly.” Based on a screenplay by Jordan VanDina, the film sees Rodman, who also executive produces, living life in Sin City while dragging around his nervous assistant general manager. Meanwhile, his team — you know, the Chicago Bulls — was focused on accomplishing its second threepeat in eight years. Rodman’s priorities just so happened to include a respite in Vegas with his then-girlfriend Carmen Electra. The power forward famously overspent the 48 hours coach Phil Jackson allotted him and had to be picked up by Michael Jordan himself. “We had to go get his ass out of bed,” Jordan recalled in the 2020 documentary The Last Dance. But did they win the Finals? We won’t be spoiling that publicly searchable fact, no siree. Won’t catch us slipping.
NBApunchdrunkcritics.com

’48 Hours In Vegas’: Phil Lord & Chris Miller To Produce Film About Dennis Rodman’s Crazy Getaway During ’98 NBA Finals

The hit Michael Jordan/Chicago Bulls documentary The Last Dance opened up a can of worms, a lot of them, actually, about one of the greatest championship dynasties in all of basketball. One of them was eccentric and controversial power forward, Dennis Rodman, and the antics he committed on and off the court distracted the team during their second championship run. One of those was the impromptu trip to Las Vegas right in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals against the hated Utah Jazz. As a diehard Bulls fan, I’ll never forget when Rodman left the team and showed up on muthafuckin’ WCW Nitro the same damn night.
NBAvanyaland.com

Roll and party with Dennis Rodman in ’48 Hours in Vegas’

The ’90s NBA gave us some truly amazing and legendary stories: Jordan’s three-peat, retirement, and three-peat; Reggie Miller battling with Spike Lee during the playoffs; Charles Barkley throwing a guy through a plate-glass window; and, of course, the time Dennis Rodman took a Bulls assistant GM on the wildest weekend in the history of Las Vegas during the ’98 Finals. Now, according to Deadline, this wild tale is going to be brought to the big screen in the form of 48 Hours in Vegas (which is, surprisingly, not a sequel to 48 Hrs.), a buddy comedy that’s being produced by 21 Jump Street gurus Lord and Miller and written by Jordan VanDina. We, to say the very least, are H-Y-P-E-D.
NBAPosted by
Page Six

Dennis Rodman’s wild bender in Las Vegas to become feature film

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas — except if you’re Dennis Rodman. The former Chicago Bulls star — who’s long been known for his bromance with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, with whom he once shared a night of karaoke, vodka and “some hotties” — will give viewers another look into his wild side, thanks to a forthcoming feature film.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Isaiah Thomas News

The Los Angeles Lakers already have plenty of incoming veteran talent. But according to recent reports, they aren’t quite done yet. Reports from NBA insider Chris Haynes indicate that Mike James, Darren Collison and — most notably — Isaiah Thomas are all being considered to add guard depth on the Lakers’ roster. Thomas reportedly shared a workout with Los Angeles stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on Tuesday, per Haynes.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Sad Admission

Charles Barkley has spoken about his relationship with Michael Jordan on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like anything has changed. The legendary NBA big man revealed in an interview with Bob Costas that his relationship with Jordan continues to be strained. “We’re not,” Barkley told Costas when asked if...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has A Blunt Message For Scottie Pippen

The decades long feud between former teammates Charles Barkley and Scottie Pippen continues to rage on into 2021. While the conflict lay dormant for many years, it was reignited earlier this summer when Pippen said, “I ain’t never seen [Barkley] fight a Black man unless there were referees around.”. During...
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

Lakers News: Former Laker In ICU Fighting Covid-19

Depending on their age, Laker fans will often remember a core of Magic-Worthy-Kareem, or Shaq-Kobe-Fisher-Fox. Those combinations are probably the most popular. For some older millennials, those two eras skip one era that was really fun to watch. I'm talking about the Van Exel-Jones-Ceballos era. The mid 90's Lakers may have not won a title, but they were an exciting brand of basketball.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Charles Barkley calls a LeBron James accomplishment ‘one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen in my life’

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley recently pointed out one element of LeBron James’ career that seems to go unnoticed by a lot of folks. There’s a lot of legitimacy to Barkley’s point. James entered the league at a very young age, and he handled the pressure exceptionally well. James, who is coming up on two decades in the NBA, has remained out of trouble throughout his entire career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy