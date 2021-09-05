St. Paul’s boys take home Mobile Challenge of Champions cross country title
St. Paul’s Mac Conwell knew coming into Saturday’s Mobile Challenge of Champions Invitational Division boys’ race, his performance was going to be very special. “I knew I was going to run well, but I didn’t think I was going to run this well,” he said after he ran a stunning early-season 15 minute, 41.05 second time to defeat teammate Stone Smith (16:01.84) by 20 seconds. “I wasn’t expecting that kind of time going into the last mile (of the race), and I just gave it my all at the end.”www.al.com
