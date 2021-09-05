St. Paul’s boys take home Mobile Challenge of Champions cross country title

Some six weeks after saying his league wasn’t looking to expand, Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill said Friday he is now open to the idea. Gill’s change of heart comes amid a series of major realignments in college football’s structure, including Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC and BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati applying for admission to the Big 12. The latest news in particular could have a trickle-down effect on the Sun Belt, which might see some of its 10 members invited to replace UCF, Houston and Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference, or schools that leave other leagues for the AAC.