St. Paul’s boys take home Mobile Challenge of Champions cross country title

By Arthur L. Mack
AL.com
 6 days ago
St. Paul’s Mac Conwell knew coming into Saturday’s Mobile Challenge of Champions Invitational Division boys’ race, his performance was going to be very special. “I knew I was going to run well, but I didn’t think I was going to run this well,” he said after he ran a stunning early-season 15 minute, 41.05 second time to defeat teammate Stone Smith (16:01.84) by 20 seconds. “I wasn’t expecting that kind of time going into the last mile (of the race), and I just gave it my all at the end.”

