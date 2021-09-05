Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Shares Adorable “Photobomb” Featuring Kevin Feige

On Wednesday, September 8, the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu, will be joining ComicBook.com's MCU podcast Phase Zero. This will be a spoiler-filled dive into the first Marvel Studios movie set after the events of Avengers: Endgame will also take a look at the actor's experience off-screen in joining the biggest movie franchise in the world. Simu Liu was announced as the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 before production faced obstacles with th global pandemic, release dates shifted, and the world became familiar with the actor and this character. Overcoming it all, Simu Liu and the cast and crew of Shang-Chi is ready to celebrate this new release.