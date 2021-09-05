CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Shares Adorable “Photobomb” Featuring Kevin Feige

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is officially out in theaters, and the movie's star has been sharing a lot of fun content on social media in honor of the release. Simu Liu has posted details about the rigorous training that went into the role and has penned a touching letter to fans to celebrate the movie. In the actor's latest post, he shared a fun photo featuring Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, and castmate Meng'er Zhang.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny Chieng
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Simu Liu
Person
Awkwafina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotten Tomatoes#Mcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Shares Highlights From Los Angeles Portion of Press Tour

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally hitting theaters on Friday, and the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie has already been met with positive early reviews from critics. The movie currently has a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes after 119 reviews, and ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it "one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best origin stories to date." The movie's cast has been busy doing press for the upcoming movie, and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) recently took to Instagram to commemorate his press tour memories from Los Angeles.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Star Recalls His Life-Changing Phone Call From Kevin Feige

To most audiences, Simu Liu is a completely unknown quantity, but one who’s set to headline the latest mega budget Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings comes to theaters, and he’s already been lavished with praise for what’s said to be an instant star-making turn.
MoviesInternational Business Times

'Shang-Chi': Simu Liu Shares Behind The Scenes Of His Bus Stunt [Video]

Simu Liu shared behind-the-scenes stunt footage from his highly anticipated movie, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" on Instagram Wednesday. The 32-year-old Canadian actor could be seen performing the stunt in front of a blue screen with wires. In the video, the actor runs on the top of a bus and grabs the handle at the end of it as he falls down.
Moviesepicstream.com

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Hopes to Team Up with Anthony Mackie's Captain America

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's already safe to say that great things are in store for Simu Liu in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and with his debut comic book film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings currently getting rave reviews from the folks who've already seen it, the newest Marvel hero could easily become one of the major players for the franchise moving forward.
MoviesETOnline.com

How Simu Liu Went From 'Pacific Rim' Background Extra to Star of 'Shang-Chi' (Exclusive)

Simu Liu couldn't have a bigger entrée into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the historic leading man of its latest globe-trotting, world-saving blockbuster, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. But his first time stepping foot onset of a major Hollywood franchise film actually came years prior, as an aspiring actor working as an extra on the superhero-adjacent Pacific Rim.
Moviesepicstream.com

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Proves He Does His Own Stunts in Impressive Video

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Actor Simu Liu is living the dream of every kid and kid-at-heart who have dreamt of becoming a superhero and after years of manifesting and trying to get under Marvel Studios' skin, he is rewarded with a huge project for his grand Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings is set for premiere this week but early reviews are already calling it one of the best Phase Four offerings.
Moviesepicstream.com

Kevin Feige Teases Plans for Shang-Chi Sequel

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is set to premiere this weekend and it looks like Marvel Studios already has plans for the future. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has just shared his plans for more Shang-Chi movies. There is little doubt that Marvel is all about producing more...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Feige Says Meeting One Shang-Chi Star Left Him Speechless

As the brains behind the most successful franchise in the history of cinema, one that’s now expanded onto television and roped in some of the biggest, best and brightest talents in the industry across the last thirteen years, you wouldn’t imagine Kevin Feige would get starstruck at all, given what he has to contend with on a daily basis.
Moviesthegamerhq.com

Shang-Chi Star Awkwafina Played An Important Role In Simu Liu Casting

Shang-Chi Star Awkwafina Played An Important Role In Simu Liu Casting. Fans will be able to meet in just a few days at marvel Studios‘ latest superhero Shang-Chi, the Legend of the Ten Rings and Shang-Chi. The film has high expectations from fans, particularly considering the positive reviews. Fans are most excited about Simu Liu’s performance in the title role. There seems to be a fascinating backstory to how the star of the film came to be. Kim’s ConvenienceThe role was awarded to him.
MoviesMovieWeb

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Admits That His Fiery Disney CEO Comments Went Unpunished

Marvel's next solo superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings released today worldwide to rave reviews. The much-anticipated film is also expected to register a box office haul of $100 million in its opening weekend, which will be a Labor Day record. This news comes as a relief not just to Disney and Marvel but to the entire film industry, which has been struggling since the Covid-19 pandemic struck last year.
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Joins MCU Podcast Phase Zero

On Wednesday, September 8, the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu, will be joining ComicBook.com's MCU podcast Phase Zero. This will be a spoiler-filled dive into the first Marvel Studios movie set after the events of Avengers: Endgame will also take a look at the actor's experience off-screen in joining the biggest movie franchise in the world. Simu Liu was announced as the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 before production faced obstacles with th global pandemic, release dates shifted, and the world became familiar with the actor and this character. Overcoming it all, Simu Liu and the cast and crew of Shang-Chi is ready to celebrate this new release.
Movieshypebeast.com

'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Calls Tony Leung "a Master Class in Acting"

Less than a week ahead of the release for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the film’s lead and titular hero Simu Liu ran an AMA on Reddit, where he called his co-star Tony Leung a “legendary” actor. Speaking to fans through the platform, Liu praised the decorated...
MoviesHouston Chronicle

Interview: ‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu shatters the superhero ceiling

Go back a few years and actor Simu Liu had a regular gig on the hit Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience” and was making small incursions into the U.S. market with appearances on such series as varied as “Orphan Black,” “The Expanse” and “Fresh Off the Boat.”. In other words, he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy