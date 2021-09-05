Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Shares Adorable “Photobomb” Featuring Kevin Feige
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is officially out in theaters, and the movie's star has been sharing a lot of fun content on social media in honor of the release. Simu Liu has posted details about the rigorous training that went into the role and has penned a touching letter to fans to celebrate the movie. In the actor's latest post, he shared a fun photo featuring Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, and castmate Meng'er Zhang.
