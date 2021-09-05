WATCH: Alex Verdugo lifts Boston Red Sox over Cleveland Indians

Alex Verdugo singled with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Boston Red Sox over the visiting Cleveland Indians 4-3 Saturday in the second game of a three-game series.

It was the second walk-off hit this season for Verdugo (2-for-4 Saturday), who sent a pitch from Indians reliever Alex Young just out of the grasp of right fielder Daniel Johnson.

Pinch-hitter Travis Shaw opened the home ninth with an infield single before Taylor Motter entered as pinch-runner and moved to second on Jonathan Arauz’s sacrifice bunt. Kyle Schwarber flied out, and both Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez walked to load the bases for Verdugo.

Devers launched a three-run blast for his team-leading 33rd home run in the seventh to give Boston a 3-0 lead. Christian Vazquez had two of Boston’s seven hits to help the Red Sox secure their fourth straight victory.

Boston (79-59) moved four games ahead of Oakland for the second American League wild card spot following the A’s 10-8 loss in Toronto.

Bobby Bradley put the Indians on the board with an RBI double in the ninth before Franmil Reyes crushed a two-out, two-run homer off reliever Adam Ottavino to tie it at 3-3 with Cleveland down to its final strike.

Reyes’ homer extended the Indians’ streak of 18 consecutive games with a home run.

Cleveland (67-66) has dropped back-to-back games including an 8-5 loss in the series opener Friday and fell 9 1/2 games behind in the wild-card race.

Ottavino (5-3) earned the win despite giving up three runs in the ninth. Red Sox starter Tanner Houck fell short of his first win of the season despite throwing five scoreless, three-hit innings, with seven strikeouts.

Indians starter Eli Morgan pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up three hits while walking four and striking out seven.

–Field Level Media

