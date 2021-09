Authorities averted a potential shooting at a middle school in Lee County, Fla., after arresting two students who were allegedly plotting an attack. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the 13- and 14-year-old boys were charged with conspiracy to commit a mass shooting after a sheriff’s department investigation this week found they were devising a plan and "extensively studying" the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, when two students killed 12 others and a teacher.