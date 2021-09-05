CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickett's 2 TDs key Pitt rout of UMass, 51-7

By ALAN SAUNDERS Associated Press
Quad-Cities Times
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw for two touchdowns passes and the Pitt defense held Massachusetts to 209 yards of total offense as the Panthers cruised to a 51-7 season-opening victory on Saturday. Pickett linked up with Lucas Krull and Jordan Addison for first-quarter touchdowns as the Panthers jumped out...

