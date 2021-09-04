Stevens students urged to shelter in place as police investigate report of an armed robbery
Stevens Institute of Technology students were urged to shelter in place as police investigate a report of an armed robbery on campus. “At this time the Stevens Police request that you stay where you are until further notice. Campus Police is investigating the report of an armed robbery that occurred in the Pond Lot,” a message from the Stevens Emergency Alert system that went out this afternoon said.hudsoncountyview.com
