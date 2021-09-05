CROSS COUNTRY | Dalton has strong showing at Newcomerstown Invitational

Dalton looks to be already in mid-season form as both the boys and the girls seem to be hitting their stride quickly. They turned the Newcomerstown Invitational into their own stomping grounds as they dominated the course to win both portions and did both in style. The boys won with a team score of 39 with Canton South in second with 83 points, and the girls won with a score of 33 and Caldwell finished in second with 58 points.