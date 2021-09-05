So - do you think the UGA board thinks their offense stinks?

TE - Clemson - if arik Gilbert is playing this could be different. QB - Push - too small a sample size from both to determine at this point. Great athletes all over the field for both sides, game plan and execution will be the difference in this game. Brent Venables has proved how great he is with so much time to prepare for an opponent. I see the defense controlling the game while the offense has to find its way against another stellar defense. Clemson wins a close one 27-20.