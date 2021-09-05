So - do you think the UGA board thinks their offense stinks?

One of the key pieces of a Mike Leach offense is the number of quality receivers he has available, and the Mississippi State coach is finally settling into a number he likes. “I thought it was pretty good, but it’s a work in progress,” Leach said Wednesday on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “… We’re kind of an emerging group. Got some new faces. It’s all contested. Everybody’s job is pretty well contested. We finally have a bit of depth, but it’s not particularly experienced depth. … Right now, we’re still a little streaky.”
Kirk Herbstreit had a front-row seat to Georgia’s 10-3 win over Clemson on Saturday. And the ESPN commentator liked what he saw. Herbstreit specifically praised linebacker Nakobe Dean, as the junior linebacker was named one of Herbstreit’s top individual performers from the first game.
ATHENS — Kirby Smart reiterated that Carson Beck is Georgia’s No. 2 quarterback on Tuesday night, but it’s clear the head coach has not forgotten about Brock Vandagriff. Vandagriff, the athletic, rifle-armed quarterback from just outside of Athens, has been opening eyes working on the scout team. “I would say...
Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
ATHENS — Georgia football stock is soaring after the Bulldogs knocked off a No. 3-ranked Clemson team Saturday night in Charlotte, N.C. The 10-3 victory over the Tigers surely ranks among the top 3 victories of Kirby Smart’s tenure as head coach, competing for spots with the 2017 CFP win over Oklahoma and the 2017 SEC Championship Game win over Auburn.
ATHENS —Georgia coach Kirby Smart isn’t looking for pity, or excuses, or any other reasons that might explain why his offense failed to score a touchdown in the 10-3 win over Clemson. It comes down to execution, as far as Smart is concerned, and he made it clear on Monday...
Possibly for the reason you assert and, if not, for a host of other reasons. All this makes for good message board fodder but, the likelihood is that by the time 2025 rolls around the collegiate landscape, particularly football, will bear little, if any resemblance to where things are now.
TE - Clemson - if arik Gilbert is playing this could be different. QB - Push - too small a sample size from both to determine at this point. Great athletes all over the field for both sides, game plan and execution will be the difference in this game. Brent Venables has proved how great he is with so much time to prepare for an opponent. I see the defense controlling the game while the offense has to find its way against another stellar defense. Clemson wins a close one 27-20.
Redshirt freshman Arian Smith had just one catch for six yards in Georgia’s win over Clemson. Yet Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has repeatedly praised Smith for his performance. “Arian Smith was dominant the other night and made some good plays,” Smart said. That dominance showed up on special teams....
Georgia’s defense was simply dominant against Clemson on Saturday. The Bulldogs allowed only three points, 180 total yards, 2 rushing yards and recorded seven sacks on the evening. At the half, Clemson had zero points. That was the first time Clemson had been held scoreless in the first half since...
2023 Georgia commit Pearce Spurlin was among the dozens of high profile recruits in Charlotte for last weekend’s top five matchup between Georgia and Clemson. It sounds like the ‘Dawgs didn’t disappoint the Sunshine State tight end. “It was awesome”, Spurlin told Dawg Sports without no hesitation, “probably my favorite...
Hear what the News & Observer's Jonas Pope IV has to say about NC State football's chances as they face the SEC's Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The ACC has not had much luck playing SEC teams. Can the Wolfpack change that?
A. No changes. We just need to give our young players time to adjust to their bigger roles. B. Some changes. Our scheme generally works well, but a few adjustments here and there are needed. C. Significant changes. What we do isn't close to working. D. A complete overhaul. We...
Dan Mullen understands what he saw out of new starting quarterback Emory Jones on Saturday, but he’s encouraged by the veteran’s demeanor. Jones last week against Florida Atlantic was 17-for-27 passing for 113 yards with a touchdown and 2 interceptions. He also ran 10 times for 74 yards. On the SEC coaches media teleconference on Wednesday, Mullen shared his evaluation of Jones.
As we approach Week 3 of the college football season, let’s talk about one player who has already thrust himself into the national spotlight after two impressive games: Zach Charbonnet. As a 4-star recruit (and the No. 4 running back in the nation) out of the powerhouse program of Oaks...
The toughest part of Clemson’s regular season schedule is behind them. However, the outcome is not what they had hoped. In the highly anticipated matchup Saturday night, the Tigers fell short to Georgia 10-3, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The last time the Tigers lost in a season opener was also against the Bulldogs back in 2014.
Dominant in its season opener against South Florida, N.C. State couldn’t have asked for a better kick-start to their campaign. The Wolfpack swarmed the Bulls on defense, where late in the first half USF signal-caller Cade Fortin had totaled a negative amount of passing yards. Dave Doeren’s unit was as prepared as a unit could be in Week 1, but the true story lied on the opposite side of the ball.
I get kind of a Rob Spence feeling about him. If you hadn’t just made that ridiculous comment…. I wouldn’t be optimistic you could make a comment that ridiculous. “Prior to joining the Orange, Spence enjoyed a successful four-year run at Clemson. During his tenure at Clemson, the Tigers had two top-25 seasons, went to three bowl games, and won 25 games - the most victories in a three year period since 1990-91. Clemson led the ACC in scoring offense twice under Spence. A Tiger led the ACC in receptions or yards during Spence’s first three years at Clemson.“ ~ Bio at Georgetown.
