CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

So - do you think the UGA board thinks their offense stinks?

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

Both teams have about 100 yards and 6 first downs.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stinks#Uga#American Football#Uga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Mississippi Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach discusses status of Mississippi State's receivers, Jaden Walley's consistency issues

One of the key pieces of a Mike Leach offense is the number of quality receivers he has available, and the Mississippi State coach is finally settling into a number he likes. “I thought it was pretty good, but it’s a work in progress,” Leach said Wednesday on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “… We’re kind of an emerging group. Got some new faces. It’s all contested. Everybody’s job is pretty well contested. We finally have a bit of depth, but it’s not particularly experienced depth. … Right now, we’re still a little streaky.”
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
Georgia Statedawgnation.com

Georgia football stock report: 10-3 win over Clemson has several Bulldogs soaring

ATHENS — Georgia football stock is soaring after the Bulldogs knocked off a No. 3-ranked Clemson team Saturday night in Charlotte, N.C. The 10-3 victory over the Tigers surely ranks among the top 3 victories of Kirby Smart’s tenure as head coach, competing for spots with the 2017 CFP win over Oklahoma and the 2017 SEC Championship Game win over Auburn.
College Sportssportswar.com

I think you are right.....

Possibly for the reason you assert and, if not, for a host of other reasons. All this makes for good message board fodder but, the likelihood is that by the time 2025 rolls around the collegiate landscape, particularly football, will bear little, if any resemblance to where things are now.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Fair UGA position comparison (I think)

TE - Clemson - if arik Gilbert is playing this could be different. QB - Push - too small a sample size from both to determine at this point. Great athletes all over the field for both sides, game plan and execution will be the difference in this game. Brent Venables has proved how great he is with so much time to prepare for an opponent. I see the defense controlling the game while the offense has to find its way against another stellar defense. Clemson wins a close one 27-20.
Charlotte, NCdawgsports.com

Bulldog Commit Pearce Spurlin Liked What He Saw In Charlotte

2023 Georgia commit Pearce Spurlin was among the dozens of high profile recruits in Charlotte for last weekend’s top five matchup between Georgia and Clemson. It sounds like the ‘Dawgs didn’t disappoint the Sunshine State tight end. “It was awesome”, Spurlin told Dawg Sports without no hesitation, “probably my favorite...
College SportsIsland Packet Online

Do you think NC State can beat a SEC team on the road?

Hear what the News & Observer's Jonas Pope IV has to say about NC State football's chances as they face the SEC's Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The ACC has not had much luck playing SEC teams. Can the Wolfpack change that?
Footballtigernet.com

Just out of curiosity, do you think our offense

A. No changes. We just need to give our young players time to adjust to their bigger roles. B. Some changes. Our scheme generally works well, but a few adjustments here and there are needed. C. Significant changes. What we do isn't close to working. D. A complete overhaul. We...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen assesses Emory Jones' opening game, areas where he can improve

Dan Mullen understands what he saw out of new starting quarterback Emory Jones on Saturday, but he’s encouraged by the veteran’s demeanor. Jones last week against Florida Atlantic was 17-for-27 passing for 113 yards with a touchdown and 2 interceptions. He also ran 10 times for 74 yards. On the SEC coaches media teleconference on Wednesday, Mullen shared his evaluation of Jones.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Zach Charbonnet Establishing Himself As RB To Watch

As we approach Week 3 of the college football season, let’s talk about one player who has already thrust himself into the national spotlight after two impressive games: Zach Charbonnet. As a 4-star recruit (and the No. 4 running back in the nation) out of the powerhouse program of Oaks...
College Sportschatsports.com

Skalski: 'would be awesome if we could see them again'

The toughest part of Clemson’s regular season schedule is behind them. However, the outcome is not what they had hoped. In the highly anticipated matchup Saturday night, the Tigers fell short to Georgia 10-3, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The last time the Tigers lost in a season opener was also against the Bulldogs back in 2014.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Ricky Person, Zonovan Knight Could Soon Be CFB's Best RB Tandum

Dominant in its season opener against South Florida, N.C. State couldn’t have asked for a better kick-start to their campaign. The Wolfpack swarmed the Bulls on defense, where late in the first half USF signal-caller Cade Fortin had totaled a negative amount of passing yards. Dave Doeren’s unit was as prepared as a unit could be in Week 1, but the true story lied on the opposite side of the ball.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

It’ll be interesting to see Elliott’s play calling tomorrow.

I get kind of a Rob Spence feeling about him. If you hadn’t just made that ridiculous comment…. I wouldn’t be optimistic you could make a comment that ridiculous. “Prior to joining the Orange, Spence enjoyed a successful four-year run at Clemson. During his tenure at Clemson, the Tigers had two top-25 seasons, went to three bowl games, and won 25 games - the most victories in a three year period since 1990-91. Clemson led the ACC in scoring offense twice under Spence. A Tiger led the ACC in receptions or yards during Spence’s first three years at Clemson.“ ~ Bio at Georgetown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy