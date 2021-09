The Detroit Tigers are ready to start winning again, and they plan on doing so as early as next year. "We're going to re-establish ourselves as a winning franchise and develop a winning culture," manager A.J. Hinch said when asked about the team's potential pursuit of free agents this winter, according to Even Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. "If you want to be a part of it, then you'll come. If you don't, then we'll beat you."