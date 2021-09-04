Combined hypothermia and mesenchymal stem cells in animal models of neonatal hypoxic–ischaemic encephalopathy: a systematic review

Extensive research has been carried out on the metabolomic changes in animal models of depression; however, there is no general agreement about which metabolites exhibit constant changes. Therefore, the aim of this study was to identify consistently altered metabolites in large-scale metabolomics studies of depression models. We performed vote counting analyses to identify consistently upregulated or downregulated metabolites in the brain, blood, and urine of animal models of depression based on 3743 differential metabolites from 241 animal metabolomics studies. We found that serotonin, dopamine, gamma-aminobutyric acid, norepinephrine, N-acetyl-L-aspartic acid, anandamide, and tryptophan were downregulated in the brain, while kynurenine, myo-inositol, hydroxykynurenine, and the kynurenine to tryptophan ratio were upregulated. Regarding blood metabolites, tryptophan, leucine, tyrosine, valine, trimethylamine N-oxide, proline, oleamide, pyruvic acid, and serotonin were downregulated, while N-acetyl glycoprotein, corticosterone, and glutamine were upregulated. Moreover, citric acid, oxoglutaric acid, proline, tryptophan, creatine, betaine, L-dopa, palmitic acid, and pimelic acid were downregulated, and hippuric acid was upregulated in urine. We also identified consistently altered metabolites in the hippocampus, prefrontal cortex, serum, and plasma. These findings suggested that metabolomic changes in depression models are characterized by decreased neurotransmitter and increased kynurenine metabolite levels in the brain, decreased amino acid and increased corticosterone levels in blood, and imbalanced energy metabolism and microbial metabolites in urine. This study contributes to existing knowledge of metabolomic changes in depression and revealed that the reproducibility of candidate metabolites was inadequate in previous studies.
