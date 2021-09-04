CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combined hypothermia and mesenchymal stem cells in animal models of neonatal hypoxic–ischaemic encephalopathy: a systematic review

By Elliot J. Teo ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8491-9393
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe objective of this study was to systematically review the literature to determine the effect of combined hypothermia (HTH) and mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy (administered during or immediately before or after HTH) compared with HTH alone on brain injury and neurobehavioural outcomes in animal models of neonatal hypoxic–ischaemic encephalopathy.

