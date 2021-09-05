CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Folks...

 6 days ago

Do I believe Clemson will win this game 100%... What you guys aren't thinking about is Georgia is really really good... There is a reason why a lot of people talk about this Georgia team might finally win the championship. This is a heavyweight fight it will be 4 quarters. It isn't alabama and the polls giving miami a stupid high preseason ranking. Alabama will struggle against Georgia too. The defense on both sides have looked great b/c they are both championship defenses. Alabama vs Clemson or vs Georgia wouldn't be much different today. Let's make adjustments at half and stay calm. This wasn't a pushover game... Georgia is a good team.

