Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night which means fantasy football is almost back too! And with that comes weekly rankings including tight ends. Now, don’t go expecting anything too dramatically different from my preseason TE tiers. For example, most of the TEs I like less than the ECR (Expert Consensus Rankings) are within three slots. The one exception is Jared Cook. And that is more because of my already proclaimed love for Donald Parham Jr. in my deep sleeper article. However, against Washington is not the time to expect much from Parham. Of course, I wouldn’t expect much from Cook either this week.