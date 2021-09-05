Uncertain school year leads some parents to seek alternatives to traditional public school

SHERIDAN, Ark. — Just as the second week of school comes to a close, Sheridan School District has more than 10% of its student body in quarantine. Students at Sheridan schools hit the hallways for the second week of the 2021 school year, but as each day comes and goes more kids are stepping out of the classroom and learning from home. As of Thursday, almost 60 students have COVID-19 putting more than 520 kids into quarantine.