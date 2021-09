The number of job openings increased to a record 10.9 million in July, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report beat consensus expectations of 10 million new job openings, which was nearly the same amount as in June, which was a record. The new numbers come as many businesses complain of labor shortages, with some companies opting to increase wages or create other hiring incentives to lure employees back into the job market.