Addressing drug overdose deaths in pediatrics: Where do we go from here?
Drug overdose deaths continue to rise in the USA.1,2 The majority of drug overdose deaths are in adults,3 and therefore, studies investigating overdose mortality rates in young children are limited.4 Despite smaller numbers, these deaths must not be overlooked. In this issue of Pediatric Research, Kelly et al.5 start to address this important gap by describing trends and geographic variation in drug overdose deaths in young children, as well as the contexts and policies that may have an impact on these deaths.www.nature.com
