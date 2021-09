FURIA will have to use head coach Nicholas “guerri” Nogueira as its fifth player for ESL Pro League season 14, the organization announced today. It’s the second time the Brazilian CS:GO team has had to change its lineup for the $750,000 tournament. The organization initially wanted to play with one of its academy players, André “⁠drop⁠” Abreu, instead of Lucas “honda” Cano. ESL, however, denied an emergency transfer for the Brazilians and honda was set to travel to Europe to play one last event with FURIA’s main team. But he gave up on going to Europe and playing in the tournament after his mom tested positive for COVID-19.