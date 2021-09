(Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images) On September 8, 1985, at the Friendly Confines, the Cincinnati Reds’ venerable first sacker Pete Rose connected for two base hits off Chicago Cubs hurler Reggie Patterson, tying Ty Cobb’s long-standing total hits record at 4,191. The game was called on account of darkness and Rose was able to break the record at his home ballpark three days later, taking an Eric Show fastball and depositing it into the outfield.