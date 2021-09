Peach County made a little noise late but it did little to deter Northside from earning its second win of the young season. The Eagles won 28-14. The “noise” was on the “field”, not on the “scoreboard”. Meaning: Peach, in desperation mode by then, kept a couple of drives alive by converting fourth downs. In each case it was plenty “noisy” – making one wonder if it indeed would be able to tie the game up and send it into overtime – but eventually ended with it turning the ball over on downs.