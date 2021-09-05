Consequence Disses Drake on New Song “Party Time”
Consequence has come through with the new track “Party Time.”. The Queens rapper teased the release on social media Saturday afternoon, just hours after Drake leaked Kanye West and André 3000’s “Life of the Party”—an apparent Donda outtake that included several shots at the OVO rapper. Consequence referenced the unauthorized drop in a vague tweet that indicated he had something up his sleeve: “Since ‘Life of The Party got Leaked… I guess it’s Party Time #QueensAllDay,” he wrote.www.complex.com
Comments / 0