Arizona Coyotes trade Christian Dvorak to Montreal Canadiens

The Arizona Coyotes traded center Christian Dvorak to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday in exchange for a first-round draft pick in 2022 and a second-rounder in 2024.

“On behalf of the entire Arizona Coyotes organization, we would like to thank Christian for everything he did for the organization the last five seasons,” general manager Bill Armstrong said in a news release. “We wish him the best in the future.”

Dvorak, 25, finished sixth on the team with 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists) in 56 games last season.

He has 146 points (67 goals, 79 assists) in 302 career games since Arizona drafted him in the second round in 2014.

–Field Level Media

