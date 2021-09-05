WATCH: Toronto Blue Jays power up, then hold on late to top Oakland Athletics

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had a solo home run and four RBIs, Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays held on to defeat the visiting Oakland Athletics 10-8 Saturday afternoon.

Breyvic Valera added a two-run homer and Danny Jansen had a solo shot for the Blue Jays (72-62), who have won the first two games of the three-game series. Jansen also had two doubles.

Mark Canha hit a three-run homer, Sean Murphy had a two-run blast and Matt Chapman added a solo shot for the Athletics (74-62), who scored five runs in the ninth.

Toronto right-hander Jose Berrios (10-7) allowed three runs, four hits and no walks with seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

Oakland right-hander Paul Blackburn (0-2) allowed four runs, nine hits and no walks in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out three.

Gurriel hit his 16th homer of the season with two outs in the second inning and Jansen led off the third with his seventh.

Gurriel led off the fourth with a single and, one out later, Valera hit his first homer of the season. After Jansen’s double and Marcus Semien’s two-out infield single, Daulton Jefferies replaced Blackburn.

Oakland did not have a hit until Chapman led off the fifth with his 24th home run of the season.

Matt Olson led off the seventh with a double and scored on a single by Canha, who took second on the throw home. Adam Cimber replaced Berrios, allowing Chad Pinder’s RBI single.

Hernandez hit his 24th homer of the season in the seventh against Jake Diekman following Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s walk and Bo Bichette’s single.

Guerrero singled in the eighth against Lou Trivino to extend his hit streak to 12 games. Trivino left the bases loaded for Burch Smith, who allowed Gurriel’s bases-clearing double.

Canha hit his 16th homer of the season with two on against Joakim Soria in the ninth. Murphy added hjs 16th homer against Jordan Romano with one on.

–Field Level Media

