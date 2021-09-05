CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bart Boatwright's First Half Photo Gallery: No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 UGA

By Robert MacRae, Bart Boatwright
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qiR1Z_0bmyHYBL00

CHARLOTTE — No. 3 Clemson trailed No. 5 Georgia, 7-0, at the end of the first half on Saturday night in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium.

The lone points came on a pick-six by Georgia’s Christopher Smith, who returned an interception thrown by D.J. Uiagalelei 74 yards to give the Bulldogs the lead at the 2:58 mark of the second quarter.

Check out photos from the first-half action in Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery: LINK .

