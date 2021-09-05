Manheim man charged with attempted murder of a police officer

A Turkey Hill employee who had been stealing money from the register is accused of stabbing a Coatesville City Police officer Friday after having been confronted. Micheal White, of Manheim, stabbed Officer Michael Cahill after Cahill and his partner had a conversation with White about the theft allegation. White shoved Cahill, a 35-year-law enforcement officer, and then stabbed him multiple times in the head and face with a fixed-curved blade knife, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s office.