Coatesville, PA

Manheim man charged with attempted murder of a police officer

By Jana Benscoter
 6 days ago
A Turkey Hill employee who had been stealing money from the register is accused of stabbing a Coatesville City Police officer Friday after having been confronted. Micheal White, of Manheim, stabbed Officer Michael Cahill after Cahill and his partner had a conversation with White about the theft allegation. White shoved Cahill, a 35-year-law enforcement officer, and then stabbed him multiple times in the head and face with a fixed-curved blade knife, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s office.

