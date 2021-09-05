Trevon Diggs' 2021 mission is simple; get Cowboys secondary out the mud

Trevon Diggs wasn’t supposed to be there. The previous night, the Dallas Cowboys had thoughts of taking him at No. 17, but then CeeDee Lamb fell in their lap and they had to put a pause on thoughts of helping the defense. But there Diggs sat at No. 51, still looking for where he’d point the U-Haul towards on the way out of Tuscaloosa. Dallas called his name and began the rebuild project in their corrupted secondary.

The Cowboys had already decided to start over by letting Byron Jones walk in free agency. Diggs represented a fresh beginning and even in the disappointing campaign of 2020, there were enough flashes from the corner to believe they made the right decision and had brought in a foundational piece. Diggs led the club in interceptions, with three, and pass deflections with 14 in just 12 games. He started out as a right corner, shifted to the left side when the now-departed Chidobe Awuzie went out with an injury, then finished doing some roaming once he returned down the stretch from his own broken foot.

It appears that new coordinator Dan Quinn will have him focused on the right side in 2021, as all 42 of his preseason snaps came there. He sits in front of 2021 third-round pick Nahshon Wright, who also played his entire preseason on the right side and opposite veteran Anthony Brown and second-round rookie Kelvin Joseph. Dallas has veterans Jourdan Lewis and and Maurice Canady manning the slot but no mistakes should be made, the cornerback group is Diggs’ to lead.

Our player profile countdown series continues with the former No. 27 but now No. 7, CB Trevon Diggs.

Background Details

Jersey No.: 7

Position: Cornerback

Age: 22

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205 pounds

Hometown: Gaithersburg, MD

High School: The Avalon School

College: Alabama

Draft: Round 2, No. 51 overall

Acquired: 2020 NFL Draft

Pro Film Study by Voch Lombardi

College Film Study by Voch Lombardi

Stats and Salary Info

Dallas Cowboys

Year Games Starts Pass Deflections Interceptions Forced Fumbles PFF Grade Sacks TFLs Tackles

2020 12 11 14 3 1 62.7 1 1 48

Alabama Crimson Tide

Year Games Starts Pass Deflections Interceptions Forced Fumbles Fumble Recoveries Sacks TFLs Tackles

2019 12 – 8 3 (1 TD) 0 2 0 0.5 37

2018 6 – 6 1 0 0 0 0 20

2017 12 – 3 0 3 1 0 0 6

2016 14 – 0 0 5 0 0 0 5

Salary Details

From OverTheCap

Year Base Salary Prorated SB G’teed Salary Cap Number Age

2021 $897,314 $539,256 $897,314 $1,436,570 23

2022 $1,184,628 $539,256 $0 $1,723,884 24

2023 $1,471,942 $539,256 $0 $2,011,198 25

Total Remaining $3,553,884 $1,617,768 $897,314 $5,171,652 –

CFP National Champion (2018)

First-team All-SEC (2019)

Third-team All-American (2019)

Mini Gallery

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Player Profile

Diggs ended up being the eighth cornerback taken in the draft, as only eight rookie corners saw over 500 snaps in 2020 and none of the seven picked ahead of Diggs graded out better than he did according to Pro Football Focus. While Diggs was beaten often, giving up six touchdowns and his fair share of big plays, his resilience was quite obvious. None moreso than when he was beaten early in the year by Seattle’s DK Metcalf, but chased him down to knock the ball out before he crossed the goal line.

It’s that effort and his skills in locating the ball that sets him apart from the previous corners who have attempted to take a thrown that’s been looking for a king since the days Terence Newman patrolled the deep borders. Diggs has the ability to be that, and now with Quinn and Whitt, Jr. in town, should get the coaching necessary to achieve that level of performance.

Diggs is a prototypical Cover 3 corner who’s physicality and length makes him a plus player when lined up in press man. His time on offense means he’s not going to have the difficulties in playing the ball that either was lacking or coached out of players like Jones and Awuzie.

The ability to come back from bad plays during his rookie campaign answers one of the bigger questions about him coming out of college.

As Awuzie is gone and the amount of playing time questionable for veterans Brown and Lewis, Diggs has an opportunity to lead by example and by voice.

