'He just seemed off.' IU QB Michael Penix shaky in return as offense sputters vs. Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Ty Fryfogle dutifully tried to spread the blame around. The fifth-year senior wide receiver said all of the blame for Indiana’s offense gift-wrapping Iowa two touchdowns and failing to score one of its own could not be heaped completely on its quarterback. There were 10 other players on the field with Michael Penix Jr. who could have done something at any point to make sure the No. 17 Hoosiers had a better outcome Saturday than their 34-6 loss to No. 18 Iowa at Nile Kinnick Stadium.