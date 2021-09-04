CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Claire Rumzie

arkansasrazorbacks.com
 6 days ago

School Record Holder in 50 free, 100 free, and 400 Medley relay. “Being able to swim, and mainly compete in one of the most competitive conferences. Grow and get better under Coach Neil Harper.”. Personal. Daughter to Tom and Megan Rumzie and sister to Riley.

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Free School#Medley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Festus, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Festus 7, St. Clair 1

Individual stats have not been reported. Grabowski pours in a pair as Francis Howell North hands North Point first loss. Boys soccer notebook: Desloge doubles up Saturday to help John Burroughs win soccer, football games. Collinsville battles past O'Fallon on penalty kicks for conference victory. Top 10 schedule, results. St....
Golfarkansasrazorbacks.com

Fernandez de Oliveira Climbs Leaderboard at Carmel Cup

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira birdied his final hole of round two at the Carmel Cup Saturday to give the junior a 68 – tying his second-best collegiate round – and moving him up seven places into a tie for second after 36 holes with a 6-under-par score of 138 (70-68).
Golfarkansasrazorbacks.com

#19 Razorbacks Finish 3rd at Carmel Cup

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Julian Perico and Segundo Oliva Pinto each fired a final-round 67, while Luke Long carded a 68, as #19 Arkansas shot a 17-under-apr 343 Sunday – both the lowest round of the day (by four strokes) and the lowest round of the tournament (by seven strokes) – to finish third with a 13-under-par total of 1,067 at the Carmel Cup, played at historic Pebble Beach Golf Links (par 72, 6,828 yards).
Footballarkansasrazorbacks.com

Episode 127: Trelon Smith

Arkansas running back Trelon Smith is on a path to be a big-time playmaker for the Razorbacks. But if it wasn’t for football, his life might’ve taken a different turn. A Texas high school football standout, the sport gave him the opportunity he wanted. But after a couple of seasons at Arizona State, Smith entered the transfer portal — landing him an Arkansas offer he was quick to accept. It might not have been that easy at first. He had to sit out a year due to transfer rules. And he was behind Rakeem Boyd on the depth chart. But he knew he’d get his chance. And when the chance came, Smith was ready, piling up 710 yards on just 134 carries in 2020. Had football not kept Smith on the right path, Arkansas may never have been in the picture. Now, he’s looking to become the next Razorback 1,000-yard rusher.
Birmingham, ALarkansasrazorbacks.com

Gregory, Prinsloo earn SEC Runner of the Week honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Two Razorbacks were honored by the conference office following a perfect score team victory by the Arkansas women at the Mizzou Opener. Individual winner Lauren Gregory was named SEC Runner of the Week while Carmie Prinsloo shared SEC Freshman Runner of the Week. In claiming the 5,000m...
Fayetteville, ARarkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Open Up New Season With Red vs White Intersquad

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks are set to open the 2021-22 season with a Red vs White Intrasquad Scrimmage. Location: Arkansas Natatorium – Fayetteville, Ark. Arkansas is looking to hit the ground running in the 2021-22 season with the annual Red vs White Intrasquad scrimmage. The Razorbacks have six returners that appeared in the NCAA Championships last season in Kobie Melton, Vanessa Herrmann, Emily Barclay, Andrea Sansores, Adéla Vavřinová, and Brooke Schultz.
Arkansas Statearkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas Soccer Set to Host Stephen F. Austin

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback Soccer (1-2) hosts Stephen F. Austin (1-2-1) on Monday, Sept. 6. First kick is set for 12 p.m. CT and the match will be streamed on SEC Network+. The Hogs are 2-0-0 against the Lumberjacks under Head Coach Colby Hale. Arkansas looks to continue its success...
Arkansas Statearkansasrazorbacks.com

How to Listen: Rice at Arkansas

For fans looking to stream the Razorback Learfield IMG College Sports Network radio call, it can now be found for FREE on the Arkansas Razorbacks app. Once you’ve downloaded and opened the app, follow these steps to find the live audio:. Click the “headphones icon in the bottom middle of...
Baseballarkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks’ 2021 Recruiting Class Ranked No. 4 Nationally by Baseball America

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas’ 2021 recruiting class was ranked fourth nationally by Baseball America, which released its top-25 classes Wednesday morning. Top recruit: Peyton Stovall, SS (No. 33) Overview: The Razorbacks continue to recruit well and this year their class is headlined by Stovall, the second-highest ranked prep player on...
TV & Videosarkansasrazorbacks.com

The Follow: Episode 1

“There’s only one way to get where we want to go.”. That’s how senior captain Grant Morgan starts off the premiere of The Follow—an all-access pass to go behind the scenes with your favorite Razorback teams before, during, and after the games.
Arkansas Statearkansasrazorbacks.com

Horns Down: Arkansas vs. Texas Rivalry History

Arkansas vs. Texas is one of the oldest rivalries in college football. But how deep does the divide run between these two historic programs? Hear from players, coaches, and Razorback legends on what it means when the Hogs and Longhorns do battle on the gridiron.
Texas Statearkansasrazorbacks.com

All seats sold, standing room only tickets available for Texas game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time since 2017, Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will be filled to full capacity when the Arkansas Razorbacks host rival Texas on Saturday night in primetime at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Due to all tickets being sold in the seating bowl, a limited number...
Soccerarkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Shutout Eastern Washington, 4-0

SAN ANTONIO – Arkansas soccer (3-2) shutout Eastern Washington (1-5) by a score of 4-0. The Razorbacks outshot the Eagles 31-5 at the UTSA Invitational. >> Ava Benedetti netted the first goal for the Hogs, and the first of her career at Arkansas. She scored after a Taylor Malham run down the near side, where Malham passed it to Benedetti, finishing left-footed across the net toward the far post.
Arkansas Statearkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas Launches Hogs+

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Athletics is partnering with Sport & Story to launch Hogs+, a subscription-based content streaming network that is set to launch Friday, Sept. 10 on arkansasrazorbacks.com and hogsplus.com. Arkansas Athletics will be among the first collegiate athletics department to launch its own direct-to-consumer subscription-based streaming content network...
Arkansas Statearkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas Women’s Basketball Announces 2022 SEC Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball’s 16-game 2022 Southeastern Conference slate has officially been released, the league office announced today. The Hogs will tip-off the new conference season on the road for the second straight season, when they head to Ole Miss to take on the Rebels (Dec. 30). Following...
College Sportsarkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Run Wild, Down Rice In Opener, 38-17

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas Football is 1-0 on the new season, taking over in the second half to beat Rice, 38-17. KJ Jefferson did it all for the Hogs, totaling three touchdowns on the day. Jalen Catalon also made his presence known, pacing the Hog defense with two interceptions. Q1, 8:23:...
Arkansas Statearkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas Soccer Hits the Road for UTSA Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback soccer (2-2) heads to San Antonio, Texas, to play in the UTSA Invitational this weekend. Arkansas will face Eastern Washington (1-4) on Friday, Sept. 10, at 5 p.m. CT, then play Lamar (2-3) on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 12 p.m. Only live stats will be provided for both matches.
Tulsa, OKarkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Go 2-0 in First Day of Tulsa Invitational

The Razorbacks kicked off the Tulsa Invitational on Friday with two matches against Oral Roberts and Tulsa and came away with victories in both. Arkansas lost just one set in Friday’s slate and posted a 3-0 sweep of Oral Roberts and a 3-1 win against host Tulsa. The Razorbacks are now 7-1 in the 2021 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy