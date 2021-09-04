Claire Rumzie

Arkansas running back Trelon Smith is on a path to be a big-time playmaker for the Razorbacks. But if it wasn’t for football, his life might’ve taken a different turn. A Texas high school football standout, the sport gave him the opportunity he wanted. But after a couple of seasons at Arizona State, Smith entered the transfer portal — landing him an Arkansas offer he was quick to accept. It might not have been that easy at first. He had to sit out a year due to transfer rules. And he was behind Rakeem Boyd on the depth chart. But he knew he’d get his chance. And when the chance came, Smith was ready, piling up 710 yards on just 134 carries in 2020. Had football not kept Smith on the right path, Arkansas may never have been in the picture. Now, he’s looking to become the next Razorback 1,000-yard rusher.