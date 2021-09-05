CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Darren Till reacts to UFC Fight Night 191 main event loss with motivational post

By Mike Bohn
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago

Darren Till appears to motivated by his loss to Derek Brunson in the UFC Fight Night 191 main event.

Till (18-4-1 MMA, 6-4-1 UFC) was submitted by Brunson (23-7 MMA, 14-5 UFC) in the third round of the middleweight contender matchup at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, extending a rough stretch for the 28-year-old.

With just one victory in his past five fights dating back to when he challenged Tyron Woodley for a UFC title in September 2018, there are going to be many questions around Till’s future in the aftermath of this latest result.

Till did not speak in the octagon after the fight or at the post-fight press conference. His first message about the bout was clear, despite him not using any words.

He simply posted two photos: One of Michael Bisping with the UFC middleweight title, as well as another of current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. The underlying message is that Till is willing to take the long road to the belt, just as Bisping and Oliveira did (via Instagram):

Till struggled to find prolonged offensive effectiveness in the fight with Brunson. His takedown defense failed him in trying to keep the fight standing, and when he was on the ground had no response to Brunson’s top control and eventual submission attempt.

Now it remains to be seen what comes next for “The Gorilla.”

List

Gallery

UFC Fight Night 191: Best photos from Las Vegas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mlIOm_0bmyFHCy00

Gallery

UFC Fight Night 191: Official scorecards from Las Vegas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXdL7_0bmyFHCy00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
67K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Darren Till
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Michael Bisping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Ufc Fight Night#Combat#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 36: ‘Brunson vs Till’ | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & Eddie Mercado, are here tonight – Saturday, September 4th., 2021, to breakdown the UFC Vegas 36: ‘Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till’ event, which was broadcast from the cozy confines of the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The guys will have hot takes,...
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC free fight video: Derek Brunson shuts down the hype of Edmen Shahbazyan

Make Derek Brunson the underdog at your own risk. Disrespect was in the air in August 2020 when Brunson and the then-undefeated Edmen Shahbazyan collided in the main event of UFC Vegas 5. A protege of famed Ronda Rousey trainer Edmond Tarverdyan, Shahbazyan was 5-0 under Zuffa properties and being touted as a potential future title challenger in the UFC middleweight division. His vicious first-round head kick KO of Brad Tavares in his previous fight only further validated those calls.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Watch Darren Till take out Cowboy Cerrone – UFC Vegas 36 free fight

Darren Till took a step up into the upper echelon of the UFC with this stunning victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 2017. Take a look at his impressive performance. Till steps into the UFC Vegas 36 main event on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, where he squares off in a middleweight bout opposite Derek Brunson.
UFCufc.com

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till

Middleweights looking to solidify their place in the title chase collide in this weekend’s main event as Derek Brunson and Darren Till go toe-to-toe to close out the night. Brunson has been the “Emerging Contender Killer” over the course of his four-fight winning streak, turning back a collection of fighters on solid runs looking to climb the divisional ladder at his expense. After dispatching Elias Theodorou and Ian Heinisch in 2019, the Top 15 stalwart handed Edmen Shahbazyan the first loss of his career last summer, and halted Kevin Holland’s rapid ascent in March, pushing his record to 11-4 in his last 15 appearances and 22-7 overall.
UFCCBS Sports

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till odds, predictions: MMA insider reveals surprising fight card picks

A potential title shot is on the line Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till as Derek Brunson takes on Darren Till. The battle of ranked middleweight contenders tops the MMA showcase from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The main UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till fight card is set for 4 p.m. ET. The fifth-ranked Brunson is a seasoned veteran who could make a strong case for title consideration should he manage his fifth consecutive victory. He faces a fellow hungry contender in the No. 7-ranked Till, a fan favorite who is still looking for a signature win at middleweight following a failed title run at welterweight.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs. Till post-fight press conference live stream

Join us here at BloodyElbow.com around 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT for a live stream of the UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs. Till post-fight press conference, live from Las Vegas, Nevada. You can catch the video above, and since Bloody Elbow has the best comments section of any sports site, you should stick around here and participate below.
UFCufc.com

Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till

Generally speaking, the most exciting part of a horse race is when the pack comes out of the final bend and reaches the top of the stretch — the long straightaway leading to the finish line, where leaders can falter, looming hopefuls can get boxed in, and unexpected closers can make sweeping charges from well behind, producing a thrilling, electric race to the finish.
UFCufc.com

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till

FC puts on another entertaining card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas as No. 5 ranked middleweight contender Derek Brunson takes on No. 7 ranked Darren Till in the main event. In the co-main event, heavyweight strikers go head-to-head as No. 13 Tom Aspinall meets No. 14 Serghei Spivac. UFC...
UFCSherdog

Prime Picks: UFC Fight Night 191 ‘Brunson vs. Till’

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday takes itself from jolly old London to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with the coronavirus pandemic still flexing its muscle across much of the globe. UFC Fight Night 191—by Europeans, for Europeans and full of Europeans—brings an early start time and a truncated show altogether, with just 10 fights on the current booking. West coasters may be rubbing the sleep out of their eyes for the prelims, but hardcore fans and smart bettors have their eyes on a few important matchups. We look at four lines, including a separating-wheat-from-chaff middleweight contest, a 170-pounder who will step up for any challenge, a potentially spoiled debut and an opponent change that should end favorably for a Welshman.
UFCtheScore

Brunson submits Till in one-sided UFC main event

Derek Brunson bested Darren Till in Saturday's battle of middleweight contenders, using a rear-naked choke to submit him at the 2:13 mark of the third round in the UFC Fight Night main event in Las Vegas. Brunson largely dominated the bout, applying takedowns in each round to punish Till with...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Darren Till reacts following loss to Derek Brunson, shares photos of 2 UFC fighters who never gave up

Darren Till was hoping to secure a future UFC middleweight title shot by scoring a win over Derek Brunson this afternoon in Las Vegas. Till (18-4-1 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since July of 2020, where he had suffered a unanimous decision loss to former middleweight kingpin Robert Whittaker. Prior to that setback, the Liverpool native was coming off a split-decision win over Kevlin Gastelum in his 185lbs debut.
UFCMMA Fighting

Darren Till posts photos of champs Michael Bisping, Charles Oliveira after UFC Vegas 36 loss

Darren Till may be caught in a rough chapter of his career, but he’s not giving up on his dream of becoming a UFC champion. Till suffered his fourth loss over his last five fights on Saturday when he was submitted by Derek Brunson in the third round of the pair’s main-event bout at UFC Vegas 36. The loss pushed Till even further back of the contender queue at 185 pounds and invited questions about whether the 28-year-old Liverpudlian would ever reach the heights many forecasted for him when he was a brash upstart making his name in his early UFC days.
UFCmmanews.com

UFC Vegas 36 Highlights: Derek Brunson Taps Darren Till

Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till was everything that the UFC had advertised – a fun fight. The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (September 4, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 36 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Brunson got a takedown in the first round and mauled him. In the second round, Brunson went back to the takedown, but at first, Till managed to stop it in the clinch, but Brunson eventually got it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy