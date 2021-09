From the start, Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey has left a lot of people scratching their heads. On the outside, he seems almost small for a wide receiver in the SEC. 6'0, 185. He was a late pick from the 2019 recruiting class, and Georgia didn't even get in on him until late in that class. Yet the North Murray native has quickly established himself as a potential starting slot receiver in Todd Monken's Offense.