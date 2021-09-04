CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebecca Simpson

arkansasrazorbacks.com
 6 days ago

Most Valuable Swimmer (club) "The location. The connection to the U.K. The double major program for Psychology and Criminology."

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Swimming & Surfing
Claire Rumzie

Claire Rumzie

School Record Holder in 50 free, 100 free, and 400 Medley relay. “Being able to swim, and mainly compete in one of the most competitive conferences. Grow and get better under Coach Neil Harper.”. Personal. Daughter to Tom and Megan Rumzie and sister to Riley.
Fayetteville, AR
Weekend Events & Gameday Activations

Weekend Events & Gameday Activations

It’s setting up to be a banner weekend in Fayetteville. Here’s a rundown of our bonus items, including some special 9/11 20th anniversary commemorative additions. Red Glow Friday: Get your favorite red shirt picked out and wear it proud. Baseball Fall Classic begins Friday at 6:00pm at Baum-Walker Stadium. Admission...
Sportsarkansasrazorbacks.com

Sutej third, Chadwick fourth in Diamond League Final

ZURICH, Switzerland – Arkansas alums Tina Sutej and Payton Chadwick finished third and fourth in their respective events during the second day of the Diamond League final held Thursday in Letzigrund Stadium. Shamier Little, who trains in Fayetteville with Arkansas women’s associate head coach Chris Johnson, placed second in the...
Golfarkansasrazorbacks.com

Fernandez de Oliveira Climbs Leaderboard at Carmel Cup

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira birdied his final hole of round two at the Carmel Cup Saturday to give the junior a 68 – tying his second-best collegiate round – and moving him up seven places into a tie for second after 36 holes with a 6-under-par score of 138 (70-68).
TV & Videos
The Follow: Episode 1

The Follow: Episode 1

“There’s only one way to get where we want to go.”. That’s how senior captain Grant Morgan starts off the premiere of The Follow—an all-access pass to go behind the scenes with your favorite Razorback teams before, during, and after the games.
Arkansas Statearkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas Sweeps Portland, Wins Bobcat Classic

The Razorback volleyball team had its final match of the 2021 Bobcat Classic on Saturday morning and made quick work of the Portland Pilots. Arkansas swept Portland 3-0 with set scores of 25-17, 25-13 and 25-19 for a 3-0 tournament record and the title. Sophomore Taylor Head was named the...
Football
Episode 127: Trelon Smith

Episode 127: Trelon Smith

Arkansas running back Trelon Smith is on a path to be a big-time playmaker for the Razorbacks. But if it wasn’t for football, his life might’ve taken a different turn. A Texas high school football standout, the sport gave him the opportunity he wanted. But after a couple of seasons at Arizona State, Smith entered the transfer portal — landing him an Arkansas offer he was quick to accept. It might not have been that easy at first. He had to sit out a year due to transfer rules. And he was behind Rakeem Boyd on the depth chart. But he knew he’d get his chance. And when the chance came, Smith was ready, piling up 710 yards on just 134 carries in 2020. Had football not kept Smith on the right path, Arkansas may never have been in the picture. Now, he’s looking to become the next Razorback 1,000-yard rusher.
Sportsarkansasrazorbacks.com

Crouser wins Diamond League shot put final with meet record

ZURICH – Arkansas volunteer assistant Ryan Crouser claimed an elusive Diamond League trophy in the shot put on Wednesday with a meet record winning mark of 74 feet, 4 ½ inches (22.67). The event, held on the first of two days for the Diamond League final, was staged as a city event at Sechseläutenplatz.
Birmingham, ALarkansasrazorbacks.com

Gregory, Prinsloo earn SEC Runner of the Week honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Two Razorbacks were honored by the conference office following a perfect score team victory by the Arkansas women at the Mizzou Opener. Individual winner Lauren Gregory was named SEC Runner of the Week while Carmie Prinsloo shared SEC Freshman Runner of the Week. In claiming the 5,000m...
Texas Statearkansasrazorbacks.com

All seats sold, standing room only tickets available for Texas game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time since 2017, Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will be filled to full capacity when the Arkansas Razorbacks host rival Texas on Saturday night in primetime at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Due to all tickets being sold in the seating bowl, a limited number...
Little Rock, AR
Tree Barnett

Tree Barnett

Tree Barnett joined the Razorbacks in July as the women’s soccer program’s director of operations. In this role, Barnett coordinates much of the behind-the-scenes work of the soccer program. Barnett attended Harding University, earning her undergraduate degree in exercise science, and a Master of Science in Education, with a focus...
Arkansas State
Channel Finder: Rice at Arkansas

Channel Finder: Rice at Arkansas

Arkansas takes on Rice for the first time since 1991 in the 2021 season opener on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. CT inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will stream exclusively on SEC Network+/ESPN+ via Watch ESPN or the ESPN app. Mike Couzens (play-by-play), Dustin Fox (analyst) and Tera Talmadge (reporter) have the call.
Arkansas Statearkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas Women’s Basketball Announces 2022 SEC Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball’s 16-game 2022 Southeastern Conference slate has officially been released, the league office announced today. The Hogs will tip-off the new conference season on the road for the second straight season, when they head to Ole Miss to take on the Rebels (Dec. 30). Following...
Fayetteville, ARarkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Open Up New Season With Red vs White Intersquad

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks are set to open the 2021-22 season with a Red vs White Intrasquad Scrimmage. Location: Arkansas Natatorium – Fayetteville, Ark. Arkansas is looking to hit the ground running in the 2021-22 season with the annual Red vs White Intrasquad scrimmage. The Razorbacks have six returners that appeared in the NCAA Championships last season in Kobie Melton, Vanessa Herrmann, Emily Barclay, Andrea Sansores, Adéla Vavřinová, and Brooke Schultz.
Football
Hogs-Texas Essential Gameday Info

Hogs-Texas Essential Gameday Info

The Saturday you’ve had circled on the calendar for months is almost here! Here’s an overview of the most important information in advance of Saturday’s showdown vs. the Longhorns. Razorback App. Access your tickets, receive game-related push notifications, and participate in our stadium-wide lightshow. Gameday Text Line: Text 479-575-3313 with...
Arkansas Statearkansasrazorbacks.com

Horns Down: Arkansas vs. Texas Rivalry History

Arkansas vs. Texas is one of the oldest rivalries in college football. But how deep does the divide run between these two historic programs? Hear from players, coaches, and Razorback legends on what it means when the Hogs and Longhorns do battle on the gridiron.
Baseballarkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks’ 2021 Recruiting Class Ranked No. 4 Nationally by Baseball America

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas’ 2021 recruiting class was ranked fourth nationally by Baseball America, which released its top-25 classes Wednesday morning. Top recruit: Peyton Stovall, SS (No. 33) Overview: The Razorbacks continue to recruit well and this year their class is headlined by Stovall, the second-highest ranked prep player on...
College Sportsarkansasrazorbacks.com

From the Desk of Hunter Yurachek: Sep. 8

From Hog Town to the Hog Walk, the Razorback Band and Spirit Squads to the nation’s most beloved mascot Tusk V, it was great to have our fans back at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the football season opener. Coach Sam Pittman and the football team delivered a strong second half showing on the way to a 38-17 win over the Rice Owls.
College Sports
Razorback MBB Announces SEC Schedule

Razorback MBB Announces SEC Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas and the SEC announced the Razorbacks’ 2021-22 conference schedule with the league opener is set for Dec. 29 at Mississippi State. Arkansas opens 2022 by hosting Vanderbilt on Jan. 4. Other home games in January include Missouri (Jan. 12) and back-to-back home games versus South Carolina (Jan. 18) and Texas A&M (Jan. 22).

