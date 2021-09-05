CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Third Quarter Open Thread

By macondawg
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a hard hitting half of defensive football in Charlotte, with the only points coming courtesy of the official defensive back of Dawg Sports, Chris Smith, II. Clemson has managed 1 rushing yard in the first half. The Tigers have 90 yards of total offense. 53 of them came on the last two drives of the half however. Georgia on the other hand only scrounged up 110 yards of offense. JT Daniels is 13 of 16 passing. That’s the good news. The bad news is that he hasn’t been able to find any holes downfield and is averaging a very 2019 Jake Fromm-like 4.3 yards per attempt.

