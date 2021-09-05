4 Effective Ways to Find Inner Calm and Attain Peace of Mind

The separation from your partner, the loss of your job, a serious diagnosis, illness in the family, divorce or death – life presents us with challenges that we are suddenly confronted with. Many people are overwhelmed with such a situation. Inner resilience plays a major role here – because it helps us to deal with strokes of fate and unpredictable events – resilience is called this property and every person has it, sometimes more or less pronounced. And the good thing about it: We can promote resilience. Promote your own resilience to be prepared for impending crises! Here are the six usefull ways to help promote your resilience.