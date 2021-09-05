CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Standing Up for Your Employees

By Hamilton Lindley
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI made a no good, awful, terrible mistake at work. I was ashamed of myself. My job was in jeopardy. But when I told my boss about it, he didn’t fire me. Instead, he stood up for me, putting his own reputation on the line and defending me from criticism. It made a deep impression on me and strengthened my relationship with that person.

