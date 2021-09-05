Role of Teacher in a Student’s Life?
A teacher is like a guiding star for students who build their solid foundation for the future. It is because of the teachers, students are able to reach the ladder of success. Best teachers prepare their students for the future. They find the best among students and motivate them to perform better in all areas of life. The greatness of teachers lies in the fact that they strive to achieve success. They bring positivity challenging the minds of students.thriveglobal.com
