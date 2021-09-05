CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MDI Football Loses to Stearns 48-42 in Controversial Ending [PHOTOS]

By Chris Popper
WDEA AM 1370
WDEA AM 1370
 6 days ago
The MDI Trojans lost to the Stearns Minutemen 48-42 in Bar Harbor on Saturday, afternoon September 4th. With the game tied 42-42 and Stearns marching inside the 5 yard line, it appeared that Spencer Laurendeau recovered a Minuteman fumble and ran it back 97 yards to put MDI ahead 48-42. There were no whistles. However the officials huddled together, and after a couple minutes of discussion ruled that the runner was downed and it wasn't a fumble.

