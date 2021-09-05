CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady reveals he had coronavirus in February, predicts season will be 'challenging'

By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady revealed he battled coronavirus in February and predicted the NFL will have a challenging time with players contracting the illness this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times in an interview published Saturday he tested positive for the illness shortly after the Super Bowl boat parade. Brady partied hard during the celebration and even alluded to have too much avocado tequila.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Tampa Bay Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Shares Rare Pic Of Oldest Son, Jack, On His 14th Birthday With Loving Message

Tom Brady has gushed over his eldest son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, in honor of his 14th birthday. Tom Brady is one proud dad! The legendary quarterback took to Instagram on August 22 to share a rare photo of his eldest son John Edward Thomas Moynahan, who goes by the name Jack. “Happy 14th birthday Jack,” the 44-year-old Super Bowl winner captioned a snap of his son on a golf course. “I am so proud of the young man you are. You always try your best, you put others first, and you bring so much joy to our lives. This picture brings back some special memories and I can’t wait to kick your butt on the golf course again soon! We love you sssooooo much!!!”
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady reveals when he’ll finally retire from the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says he’ll know when the time is right to hang up his cleats and retire from the NFL. Tom Brady just turned 44 years old at the start of August. He’s just four years away from becoming the oldest player to suit up in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Rookie Takes Shot at QB Tom Brady

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie Osa Odighizuwa might just be about to learn a lesson taught him by old professor Tom Brady. On Thursday, the Dallas D-lineman was asked to address the “weaknesses” of the upcoming opponent Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ legendary star. And Osa pulled an “oops.”. “He’s not very...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Death Of Former Patriots Wide Receiver

Former New England Patriots wide receiver David Patten died in a motorcycle accident earlier this month. He was 47 years old. Patten, a three-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots, died on Sept. 2. “I am heartbroken by the news of David’s passing,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said. “He was...
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFLCBS Sports

Predicting the final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus Tom Brady reveals he had COVID shortly after SB parade

Welcome to the Labor Day edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. It's fitting that today is Labor Day and that's mainly because I spent my entire weekend laboring over my predictions for the 2021 NFL season. The NFL schedule has 272 games on it this year and I went through and picked them all. Sure, I haven't slept since Friday and I'm 98% sure I drank a near fatal amount of coffee over the past 72 hours, but the important thing is that my picks for the season are in and we'll be covering those in today's newsletter.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision During Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway as the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off. Tom Brady and company took the field to defend their Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both offenses struggled in the early portion of the first quarter, but the offensive lull came to a swift end.
NFLAOL Corp

Tom Brady Reveals Previously Unknown Offseason Detail

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made headlines for his comments about today’s NFL. “Every hard hit is a penalty on the defense,” he said. “I feel like they penalize defensive players for offensive mistakes.” However, it’s his latest comment that is now making headlines. In an...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Tom Brady Confirmed He Had COVID-19 After Buccaneers Super Bowl

Did We Just Get First Legit Answer To Malcolm Butler Super Bowl Mystery?. Tom Brady’s celebration after winning his seventh championship might have been cut a little short due to COVID-19. He doesn’t think the virus behind us entering the 2021 season, though. The Buccaneers quarterback confirmed he contracted COVID-19...

Comments / 0

Community Policy