College football: Who was the last national champion to lose its season opener?
With the 2021 college football season in full force, we look back at the last national champion to lose its season opener. The 2021 college football season is underway full force this week, featuring a full slate of games on Saturday. One of them was the defending national champion Alabama Crimson Tide soundly defeating the Miami Hurricanes 44-13, thanks to the play of starting quarterback Bryce Young. But the main event was the No. 3 Clemson Tigers facing the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.fansided.com
Comments / 0