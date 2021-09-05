CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Whitecaps rally past Austin for fourth straight win

By Reuters
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeiber Caicedo scored the deciding goal with seven minutes to play as the surging Vancouver Whitecaps FC rallied for a 2-1 win over visiting Austin FC on Saturday afternoon in British Columbia. It was the second time in three weeks that the Whitecaps have come from behind for a 2-1...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stuver
Person
Ryan Gauld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitecaps#Vancouver Whitecaps Fc#Vancouver Whitecaps Fc#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
MLSSportsnet.ca

Late goals from Godoy, Caicedo give Whitecaps win over Austin FC

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps overcame a weak opening half and scored goals 13 minutes apart late in the game to defeat Austin FC 2-1 Saturday and continue their hunt for a Major League Soccer playoff spot. Midfielder Deiber Caicedo scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute after defender...
MLStimbers.com

KeyBank Scouting Report | Timbers to Canada to face the Whitecaps

Each Major League Soccer matchday in 2021, the KeyBank Scouting Report will give you a snapshot of the Portland Timbers’ next opponent. On Friday, the Portland Timbers travel north to Canada to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place (7pm PT, FOX 12 PLUS). Due to the pandemic, it is the Timbers first trip to Canada since June 26, 2019 when they traveled to face Montreal Impact – now CF Montréal – and first time in British Columbia since they took on the Whitecaps on May 10, 2019.
MLBTimes Daily

Judge's single sends Yankees past A's for 12th straight win

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The surging New York Yankees keep coming up with timely hits, defensive gems or key pitches to pull off close wins — and now they have their best unbeaten run in nearly 60 years because of all those little things. Support local journalism reporting on your...
NBAFox News

Joneses lead Sun past Sparks for 7th straight win

Brionna Jones scored 17 of her 23 points in the second half, Jonquel Jones had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Connecticut beat the Los Angeles Sparks 76-72 on Thursday night for the Sun's seventh straight victory. Kristi Toliver made a 3-pointer with 1:01 left to pull Los Angeles within...
Corpus Christi, TXUTSA

Kloza's header lifts Roadrunners to fourth straight win

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- Kendall Kloza netted her second goal of the year and Jil Schneider worked a shutout, leading UTSA soccer to a 1-0 win at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi - the fourth straight win for the Roadrunners - on Wednesday night at the Jack Dugan Soccer Stadium. The win...
NBABirmingham Star

Lynx win fourth straight, pull out victory over Sparks

Sylvia Fowles posted 15 points and 17 rebounds in her return to the lineup from a shoulder injury, Kayla McBride hit three 3-pointers en route to 17 points, and the Minnesota Lynx overcame a sluggish scoring night to win their fourth straight with a 66-57 decision Thursday against the Los Angeles Sparks in Minneapolis.
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

Austin rallies late for 24-21 win over El Dorado

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Austin marched 75 yards down the field and scored with 10 seconds left to take down El Dorado 24-21 at the SAC on Thursday night. Israel Luna plunged in from one yard out on a pitch-play that capped the Panthers’ impressive final drive. The game was back-and-forth the whole way, with El Dorado taking a slim 14-12 lead into halftime.
Sportswarrensburgstarjournal.com

Warrensburg softball wins fourth straight

Tied with Richmond in the top of the seventh inning, Warrensburg junior Brookelynn Becker delivered. Becker hit an RBI single to score one run, setting up what developed into a 4-2 Tigers …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Cambridge, OHDaily Jeffersonian

Bobcats blow past Edison 9-1 for third straight win

Cambridge High's boys soccer team is rolling, and on Saturday the Bobcats scored early and often leading to a lopsided 9-1 victory over visiting Edison for a third straight victory. Following a tough 1-0 loss to John Glenn to open the season, the Bobcats have bounced back in a big...
Auburn, ALAuburn Plainsman

Auburn nets fourth straight win to remain unbeaten

Rebekah Rath during a match against Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 3, 2021, at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala. Auburn Volleyball won its match against Southeastern Louisiana on Friday, sweeping all three sets to improve to 4-0 on the season. The Tigers took the first two sets decisively with a set...
Buffalo, NYworcdailynews.com

Worcester Gets Fourth Straight Win, Beating Buffalo 8-5

Bullet Bob Feller once said, “Every day is a new opportunity. You can build on yesterday’s success or put its failures behind and start over again. That’s the way life is, with a new game every day, and that’s the way baseball is.”. If you look at the Worcester Red...
Niagara, NYNU Purple Eagles.com

Women’s Soccer Stays Hot, Wins Fourth Straight

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – Niagara scored two unanswered goals in the second half to earn the 2-1 win over visiting Duquesne in non-conference women's soccer action. The win is the Purple Eagles fourth straight. Game Recap. • It was a scoreless first half for Niagara and Duquene. The Purple Eagles...
MLSdallassun.com

Ricardo Pepi, 18, scores in debut as USMNT beats Honduras

Ricardo Pepi, in his national team debut, led the United States to a 4-1 victory over Honduras in the third round of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying on Wednesday in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The 18-year-old FC Dallas striker scored the go-ahead goal and assisted on two others, all in...
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United vs Orlando City: Match Preview

The many meetings between Atlanta United and Orlando City in their five years of joint existence have painted a succinct picture of both club’s fortunes. The Five Stripes’ nine-game unbeaten run coincided with its MLS Cup and US Open Cup victories while its six-game winless streak came hand in hand with a fall to the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Orlando, which has won three of the last six clashes, is now a regular at the top of the East and all but certain to book its second straight postseason appearance. None of Atlanta’s last three managers (Stephen Glass, Gabriel Heinze, and Rob Valentino) managed to come out on top against the Purple Lions. The task of restoring Atlanta’s crown has now fallen to Gonzalo Pineda who comes face to face with Oscar Pareja’s side in only his second game in charge.
Austin, TXAustin Chronicle

The Verde Report: Will Longhorn Football Crowd Out Austin FC?

On Saturday, Austin FC lost on the road to the Vancouver Whitecaps, 2-1, for its league-leading 13th defeat of the season. From a strictly soccer standpoint, it was a bad loss. From just about every other standpoint, though, it wasn't even the worst result for Austin FC that day. A...
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

Govs volleyball defeats Aberdeen for fourth straight win

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team hosted the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday night. The match was a battle of teams from the Eastern South Dakota Conference. The Govs won 3-0. Set scores were 25-21, 25-13 and 25-21. Junior outside hitter Ayvrie Kaiser...

Comments / 0

Community Policy