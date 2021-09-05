CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

AP News in Brief at 9:02 p.m. EDT

Daily Jefferson County Union
 6 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran-led rescue groups say the Biden administration's estimate that no more than 200 U.S. citizens were left behind in Afghanistan is too low and also overlooks hundreds of other people they consider to be equally American: permanent legal residents with green cards. Some groups say they...

www.dailyunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghanistan War#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Taliban#Ap News#American#The U S Embassy#Afghans#The Associated Press#The U S Coast Guard#Talos Energy#Clean Gulf Associates#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

American woman who escaped Kabul: Joe Biden deserted us

A U.S. woman who fought through a smoke bomb and gunfire to escape Kabul has been left shocked and traumatized at the Biden administration's failure to keep Americans in the loop ahead of their botched evacuation. Aria Raofi, from San Diego, California, registered with the State Department before spending the...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Top Jimmy Carter aide says Biden admin is 'reminiscent of reliving' Carter years

A former top aide to President Jimmy Carter says the Biden administration is "reminiscent of reliving" the tumultuous years in the former president’s administration. Les Francis, who served as the White House deputy chief of staff during the Carter administration, said President Biden seems unable to "catch a break" amid the chaotic, crisis-ridden first year of his term.
Presidential Electionmanhattan-institute.org

So This Is a Normal Presidency?

Joe Biden was supposed to deliver a return to presidential normalcy, and that may be all he thinks is necessary to satisfy the 81 million voters who elected him. Sooner or later, however, the country will start pining for a return to competency as well, and it’s far from clear that this administration is up to the task.
U.S. PoliticsABC30 Fresno

4 American citizens evacuated over Afghanistan's land border, official says

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The U.S. Department of State has facilitated the evacuation of four U.S. citizens across one of Afghanistan's land borders -- the first Americans to leave the country with help from the U.S. government since President Joe Biden ended the massive, chaotic evacuation efforts that closed the country's longest war.
Washington StateSeattle Times

Coronavirus daily news updates, September 9: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world

President Joe Biden is expected on Thursday to detail his administration’s plan to put pressure on private businesses, federal agencies and schools to enact stricter vaccination mandates and testing policies. The delta variant continues its spread across the United States, pushing the country’s daily average caseload over 150,000 for the first time since late January and killing roughly 1,500 people a day. Biden is set to deliver a speech at 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time) that will address about six areas where his administration can encourage — or, at this point, push — more eligible Americans to receive vaccines, according to the White House.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

4 prisoners Obama exchanged for Bowe Berghdahl now in senior Taliban posts

Four out of five Guantanamo detainees whom former President Barack Obama released in exchange for former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in 2014 now hold senior positions in the interim government created by the Taliban in Afghanistan. According to the Afghan television network TOLOnews, the Taliban-formed government gave leadership positions...
NFLPosted by
Axios

America's civil war of 2021

J.D. Vance — author of "Hillbilly Elegy" and a candidate for the GOP U.S. Senate nomination in Ohio — urged "mass civil disobedience" to Biden's plan to use federal authority to mandate vaccination for roughly two-third of America workers. "I have a simple message for America's business community," Vance wrote....
Public SafetyDaily Beast

Was the ‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh as Bad as We Were Led to Believe?

Early in Detainee 001, Greg Barker’s documentary about John Walker Lindh (aka the “American Taliban”), author and journalist John Wray wonders aloud, “Why is treason worse than any other crime?” The answer seems quite simple—treason is a betrayal of trust between individuals and their birth nation, its citizens, and its core values—but Wray confesses that he can’t intellectually grasp the reasons why this misdeed is so loathed. It’s a somewhat baffling moment that receives no further examination, and as such, it’s a handy encapsulation of Showtime’s latest documentary out Sept. 10, which is seemingly timed to the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Afghanistanabc17news.com

EXCERPT: On 9/11, reporting from Taliban-controlled Kabul

In the late afternoon of Sept. 11, 2001, Associated Press correspondent Kathy Gannon, on assignment in Afghanistan, received a phone call from New York. It was morning there. On the phone was her boss, who said a plane had hit one of the World Trade Center towers. Then a second plane flew into the second tower, and her boss hung up. What followed were days of chaos and uncertainty that led to a U.S. air war against the country’s ruling Taliban and, by mid-November, that group’s withdrawal.
Public Healthabc17news.com

Measles cases halt US-bound flights of Afghan evacuees

The U.S. has halted U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees after discovering a few cases of measles among Afghans arriving in the United States. A U.S. government document viewed by The Associated Press warned the development would have a severe impact on an evacuation that since Aug. 15 has moved many thousands of people out of Taliban-held Afghanistan. The decision was made by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the halt stemmed from discovery of measles among four Afghans who had arrived in the United States.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Florida StateVanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy