Behind Viral Videos

How Far Can You Go to Resist Filmers of a Viral Video?

 6 days ago

The New York Times tells the story of a pervasive new nuisance: public videography with smartphones:. Recently I saw eight seconds of video that capture this problem in its most extreme form. A boy and a girl, who appear to be of high school age, are walking into Panda Express when a third teenager with blond hair stops them in the doorway. He brings with him the energy of the hustler or the man-on-the-street interview host, and the couple are temporarily frozen, caught between suspicion and courtesy. It is a space where things could go either way. "Hey, hold on, excuse me — I have something really important to ask you," the blond kid says to the girl. "The moment I saw you, my eyes were just — oh, my God, I love you, please could — bleagh!" The "bleagh" is the sound he makes when the other boy punches him in the face...

#Video Apps#Viral Video#Al Qaeda#The New York Times#Panda Express#Americans#The Boston Tea Party
