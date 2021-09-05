CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Anthony Wayne Hike, 8 miles (Vigorous)

outdoors.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. We'll start at Anthony Wayne on the Fawn Trail and work our way up to the AT and over to West Mt. shelter and if time allows, up to Black Mt. At least a dozen stars on the map on the section which I call the "miracle mile of views". Bring lunch, plenty of water, bug spray and hiking boots. Drivers should go to the Anthony Wayne parking area. Please arrive at 9:30. NO public trans. NO DOGS Pre-registration is required, so please let me know if you're coming. Thanks! Jay Beilis 201-966-5482 jdb242424@yahoo.com COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Wayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Boots#Cdc#Alcohol#P I P#Amc#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

11 mile difficult hike at Minnewaska State Forest, NY

Registration is required for this activity. THERE IS A PARKING FEE AT THE ENTRANCE .. $10 OR $12 . be at the gate FOR 8:45.. IT GETS BUSY FAST. This will be a difficult hike WITH A MODERATE PACE at Minnewaska State forest. you will encounter some mild water crossings and some rock scrambling.. This a beautiful hike with 1400ft of elevation gain. This will be a moderate paced hike!! DOGS.. NO. We do have a steep decline and dogs tend to get in the way of other hikers. This area is known for timber rattlesnakes. so please keep that in mind. We will keep the pace to moderate/ fast when hiking on the carriage trails. Everyone will be waitlisted. I will Add people on as they sign up on both sites and as I see fit .I LIKE TO KEEP MY GROUPS SMALL AND TRY TO KEEP EVERYONE AT THE SAME HIKING LEVEL.. A moderate pace is a not slow and relaxed. REGISTER HERE BUT You must ALSO RSVP @ https://www.meetup.com/AMC-CT-Chapter/ Only Meetup will have last minute updates, addtl. info. and correct directions to trailhead. Please cancel with at least 48 notice so the wait list can attend. The correct meeting place will be given to those who are attending. Pack extra water, at least 2 liters, first aid kit, hiking poles, extra snacks, extra layers.. It is always much cooler up there.
Addison, VToutdoors.org

Hidden Snake Mountain

Snake Mountain Wildlife Management Area, Addison, VT,. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. Join AMC hike leader of 25+years Deborah Lewis on Tuesday, September 7 at 9:00 a.m, at the Snake Mountain Wildlife Management parking lot with the falling down sign on Mountain Road Extension in Addison. Vermont. (This is not the busy main parking lot on Mountain Road near Wilmarth Road). We will hike hidden Snake Mountain far from the madding crowd. We should be done by 1 pm. The southern part of Snake Mountain is lovely and seldom traveled. Distance: 5-6 miles. Elevation gain/loss: approximately 700 feet. Moderate pace (approximately 2 mph) and moderate but initially uphill terrain. This is an intermediate hike: not for beginners. Well behaved dogs on leash welcome. There is a short stretch of dirt road walk at the beginning of this loop hike. The hike will take place rain or shine: by hard rain the hike will be shortened. Please bring hiking shoes or boots, drinking water, rain gear and snacks or lunch. Mandatory advanced registration required, and the hike will be limited to 10 participants, including the leader. Please bring a mask: depending on the participants, we may mask for the introduction and then have the mask handy during the walk for when we can't socially distance Please contact the leader to pre-register.
Andover, MAoutdoors.org

Goldsmith Reservation

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Labor Day weekend hike at Goldsmith Reservation Extended Loop - which is a 4-mile trail with lake views and is good for all skill levels. Dogs on leash - welcome on this hike. What to pack: hiking shoes, water & a snack, bug spray, sunscreen. Hiking poles - optional. Waiver - we'll sign when we meet at 10 am.
LifestylePosted by
New York Only

This 7-Mile Trail In New York Leads To An Amazing Overlook And A Lake

New York’s got so many trails that it’s almost overwhelming to a nature lover. So many hikes, so little time! If you’re looking to pack the most into your hike, one good trail to check out is Gertrude’s Nose Trail. This trail has a bit of an elevation gain and is a little lengthy at just under seven miles, so it’s suitable for more experienced hikers. But the views make it one of the best hikes in the Empire State.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Lodge to Hut Adventure: Southern Presidential Range

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) Join us on this lodge-to-hut adventure across the southern Presidential Range of the White Mountains. Backcountry lodging and hearty meals are provided at AMC's Lakes of the Clouds and Mizpah Spring Huts. We hike from the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trailhead to Lakes of the Clouds Hut along the steep and challenging Ammonoosuc Ravine. The next day, we traverse the southern Presidential Range to Mizpah Spring Hut, giving us ample opportunity to explore the ridge and listen for white throated sparrows along the way. We will discuss natural history of the area as we hike. This trip involves moderate/difficult hiking on steep, rocky terrain. Weather can change quickly and become quite cold and windy above treeline. Hiking over or around the summits will be based on weather conditions at the time. Program Highlights Hiking in world renowned terrain, including possible summit attempts of Mt. Washington and other presidential peaks with knowledgeable AMC Outdoor Guides.
Cold Spring, NYoutdoors.org

8-10 Mile Fahnestock Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Last weekend's hike was cancelled because of suspension of Metro North Service on the Hudson Line. So let's hope we can go this weekend. Let's have some fun this Saturday by doing a Fahnestock State Park hike. The hike will be about 8-10 miles, depending on the weather. The hike is rated Vigorous on the new AMC rating scale and 3D8-10 under the previous codes. Not suitable for beginners, slow hikers, or runners. We will start the hike by taking a car shuttle from Cold Spring to the trail head. The hike will be a hilly, demanding hike with a reasonable number of stops. The pace will be brisk, and we will stop as needed. It could be a challenging hike for some. If you are looking for a slow stroll or a high intensity workout, this is the wrong hike for you. Leader determines the pace, distance, and mileage. If you like to run don't come. Hiking boots and backpack are required. Also bring at least 4 quarts of water and your lunch. This is an all-day hike that will start at 9:15 AM and end 5-6 hours later. Rain or extreme heat cancels. No dogs allowed. No swimming or drones. We will meet in Cold Spring and drive to the parking lot. Those using public transportation take the 7:45 AM Metro-North Hudson line to Cold Spring. (Check the Metro North Schedule for any Changes.) I will be in the first train car opened for passengers at Grand Central. I will be wearing a red AMC leaders shirt, tan wide rimmed hat, and have 2 blue water bottles on my hips. If you are unsure where to go once you get off the train, ride the train in the same car as me. If you get lost at the train station we won't wait. The train will arrive in Cold Spring at 9:10 AM. Trans. 5D. If you are driving, take 9D to Main Street and park at the foot of Main Street near the Depot Restaurant. Be on time. If you are late I won't wait. L: Joe Nigro. If you have any questions, feel free to call me between 7:30 PM and 9:30 PM (718) 331-6148 or email me at joeni1@msn.com. Joe COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) carry face masks 3) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) be prepared to observe social distancing. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Gay City, Hebron/Bolton (B3C) (Easy)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. An easy hike of around 5 miles on the red outer loop trail. Ups and downs are relatively mild and there are water views. Meet at 9:30 am at white trail parking lot. Dogs welcome. Rain cancels. Park is on the west side of Rt 85, 4.5 miles south of I-384 and a short distance south of Bolton/Hebron line; take park road in and park in lot a short distance down on right. (In the unlikely event that the road in is closed already just park in the outer lot near the street.) CL Trail Dog Callie.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Mt Paugus day hike

Registration is required for this activity. A day hike to Mt Paugus, a 52 With a View peak, with views to the lakes, Chocorua and other nearby peaks. We'll take some time to enjoy the views from the summit, and along the way. The hike should take about 7 hours. The pace will be moderate. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

5 Totally Kid-Friendly Hikes In Georgia That Are 2 Miles And Under

Hiking is not solely a pastime for adults. In fact, hiking in Georgia can be a great way for your family to get out into nature and have an adventure together. For any of you with young kiddos, you might not want to start off taking them on a five-miler. There are plenty of hikes throughout Georgia that offer trails under two miles, which are a great way to start experimenting with what your family can do. Take a look at these five totally kid-friendly hikes in Georgia.
Bolton, CToutdoors.org

Hike Freja Park, Hop River/Edith Toomey Clark/Rose Trails in Bolton, CT B2C

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. An 8-miler over flat-hilly terrain. Most of the hike is flat but the Clark Trail quickly loses 200' of elevation and the Rose Trail gradually gains 100' on the way up to the farm. Expect a pace on the high side of 2 - 2 ½ MPH. Short breaks. Seasonal hiking attire. Pack a water-resistant top layer, and extra H2O. We'll snack or have lunch at Heritage Farm. Steady rain or T-Storms in the forecast during hike time will likely cancel the event. This course is suitable for active participants with full mobility and who exercise regularly, including a hill routine. Please assess your ability to keep pace with seasoned hikers over the entire course.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Martha's Vineyard from Woods Hole

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Cross Vineyard Sound from Woods Hole to Martha's Vineyard. We'll ride a favorable tide from Woods Hole to vicinity of West Chop lighthouse, then spend some time in the nearby Middle Ground tiderace, before hopefully surfing downwind back towards Nobska point and Woods Hole. Paddlers should be comfortable in 3+ knot currents, 3' waves and with at least rudiments of tiderace and downwind surfing. Total distance is ~15 miles, but it will likely be a strenuous day.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Dutchess County Appalachian Trail (Vigorous)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. NOTE: As of Saturday Harlem line service North of Southeast is currently suspended and if this does not change by Sunday morning, hikers will NOT be able to take the train to this hike. At 30+ miles, the Appalachian Trail in Dutchess County offers some really nice views of surrounding farmland and some unique features. Starting from the AT train station, we'll hike West, passing by the Great Swamp, Cat Rocks, the Dover Oak - the oldest blazed tree on the trail, finally arriving at our lunch spot, Nuclear Lake. We'll go off the AT to completely circle the lake after lunch and head back to to where we started, making a short stop at the Telephone Pioneers Shelter. If the group is fast we may be able to get back before the 4:35 Southbound train departs for Grand Central, but I make no guarantees (there is another train departing at 6:35). Overall it should be about 13 miles and 1500 feet of elevation gain. This is a long hike with a lot of ups and downs, but there aren't really any sustained climbs. Train riders - take the 7:09 Harlem Line train from Grand Central to Appalachian Trail, arriving at 9:22. Purchase a 1 way ticket because you may be able to get a lift back to the city. Drivers - The trail head can be accessed from route 22 in Dutchess County. There are pull outs on each side of the road. Native Landscapes and Garden Center is located just north of the trail head on the southbound side of route 22. I'm going to be coming from route 55 then going North on route 22. Expect a 13 mile hike at a brisk (3 level) pace with limited stops and 1500 feet of elevation gain. Please bring at least 2 liters of water, lunch, hiking boots/trail shoes, sunscreen and poles if you have them. This hike would be rated 3C13 under the old system. This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants 1) must be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) should carry face masks 3) should carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) should be prepared to observe social distancing. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
Waterville Valley, NHoutdoors.org

MT Tecumseh mid week

Registration is required for this activity. Join me on a mid week to Mt Tecumseh, which is still on the NH 4K list. We will travel from Tripoli rd on the Mt Tecumseh trail. This will be a moderate out and back hike of approximately 6.2 miles and elevation gain of approximately 2200 ft. The goal is to enjoy a lunch with a view of Waterville valley on the summit. The trip will be limited to 8 hikers and two leaders. It you enjoy hiking with a group at a moderate pace but want to avoid the the bustle of a weekend excursion this may be for you. We will hike as group with the slowest hiker setting the pace. Inclement weather will postpone the hike to the next day. Participants should be available to hike on both days. Participants should have completed similar hikes with the listed mileage and elevation gains, within the last 3 months. This trip was originally scheduled for July but was cancelled due to the weather. Priority will be given to the previously registered participants, up to 10 days prior to the trip. All participants must abide by COVID-19 precautions. We will follow AMC COVID-19 requirements, which are consistent with local and state guidelines. Registration is required by completing the REGISTER NOW button and completing the required fields. A co leader will contact you with additional inform AMC Trip Policy.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

ACTIVITY RESERVATIONS

Lodge to Hut Adventure: Southern Presidential Range. Join us on this lodge-to-hut adventure across the southern Presidential Range of the White Mountains. Backcountry lodging and hearty meals are provided at AMC's Lakes of the Clouds and Mizpah Spring Huts. We hike from the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trailhead to Lakes of the Clouds Hut along the steep and challenging Ammonoosuc Ravine. The next day, we traverse the southern Presidential Range to Mizpah Spring Hut, giving us ample opportunity to explore the ridge and listen for white throated sparrows along the way. We will discuss natural history of the area as we hike. This trip involves moderate/difficult hiking on steep, rocky terrain. Weather can change quickly and become quite cold and windy above treeline. Hiking over or around the summits will be based on weather conditions at the time. Program Highlights Hiking in world renowned terrain, including possible summit attempts of Mt. Washington and other presidential peaks with knowledgeable AMC Outdoor Guides.
Warren, NHoutdoors.org

Mt Moosilauke

Registration is required for this activity. Mt. Moosilauke Join us for a hike up and over Mt. Moosilauke. There should be a September 11th dedication of Flags on the 48 at noon We will hike up Glencliff trail-hike down Gorge Brook Trail approx. 8 miles Registration required - pagliuca.t @gmail.com -stevedennen@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy